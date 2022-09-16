There's some non-conference football on the agenda for two of the area's college teams.

Hancock and Cal Poly will both be on the road Saturday as the Bulldogs travel to Cerritos for a junior college game and Cal Poly is off to South Dakota for a non-conference FCS game.

Hancock is 2-0 on the season, with wins against Santa Barbara and San Bernardino Valley. Cal Poly is 1-1. The Mustangs lost to Fresno State, an FBS team, 35-7 in their opener and stunned San Diego 28-27 in their home opener last weekend.

Cerritos presents major challenge

Hancock's defense will be tested Saturday in Cerritos (2-0). The game is set to kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. in Norwalk.

Cerritos is ranked seventh in the state in the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Top 25 Poll. Hancock is No. 16. Fullerton is No. 14. Hancock has a non-conference game scheduled against Fullerton at home on Sept. 24. Several of Hancock's Northern League foes are also ranked: No. 4 Canyons, No. 10 Ventura, No. 19 Long Beach, and No. 24 Bakersfield.

Cerritos quarterback Jordan Simpson, a sophomore, has completed 31 of 54 passes for 539 yards and six touchdowns on the season, averaging 270 yards per game. He's thrown one interception. Davon Booth, another sophomore, averages 108.5 yards rushing per game. He has 34 carries for 217 yards in the Falcons' two wins. Booth ran 16 times for 136 yards and a touchdown against Fullerton. Jaceon Doss had five catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Hancock has intercepted five passes in just two games and has one returned for a touchdown. The Bulldogs limited San Bernardino Valley to just 180 yards last week in the 41-0 win. Esekielu Storer threw for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the win. BJ Jordan had seven carries for 62 yards and a score.

The Falcons have averaged 409 yards of offense in its wins over Fullerton and Pasadena. Simpson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the 32-24 win over Fullerton last weekend.

Hancock had 143 passing yards and 168 rushing yards against Santa Barbara in the Sept. 3 opener and had 204 passing yards and 122 rushing yards in the win over San Bernardino Valley. Hancock is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry on the season.

Cerritos kicker Moz Bojorquez is the younger brother of NFL punter Corey Bojorquez, who's with the Cleveland Browns.

Cal Poly heads to South Dakota

Cal Poly (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky), riding the arm of redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Jones to a come-from-behind victory over San Diego in its home opener last week, plays its final non-conference game Saturday, visiting South Dakota (0-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) inside the DakotaDome (cap.: 9,100).

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County and KRKC (1490 AM and 104.9 FM) in southern Monterey County with Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer (play-by-play) and Stephan Hodges (analyst) calling the action. The game also will be video streamed on ESPN+.

Cal Poly fell 35-7 in its opener at Fresno State despite four offensive drives of 70 or more yards, cashing in only once. Jones completed 20 of 38 passes for 211 yards and one score.

Last week, however, Jones jumped into the Cal Poly record book in several categories, completing 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards and four scores in the 28-27 win over San Diego. The Mustangs overcame 17-0 and 27-14 deficits, thanks in part to three interceptions, two by freshman Jay’Vion Cole, in the final six minutes of the game.

“There was a resiliency that I love to see, down two scores in the fourth at one time, then went down and scored twice. That says a lot about our young guys. Those three interceptions were huge, too. Our freshman DBs were making plays.

“We were down 21-0 at Fresno State and 17-0 against San Diego,” Baldwin added. “We’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot early and we’ve got to clean those things up. I know we're capable of turning the corner, avoiding the turnovers and penalties that extend drives. I call them unforced errors. We need to learn to play ahead and not have to come from behind.”

Jones, who played in three games in a reserve role as a true freshman a year ago, preserving his redshirt year, has vaulted into the top of the Big Sky Conference in passing yards (596) and total offense and No. 2 in passing touchdowns and completions per game (23.5). Cal Poly, which ran the run-oriented Triple Option offense for a dozen years and led the nation in rushing four times in that span, is now No. 13 in the country and first in the Big Sky in passing offense, averaging 298 yards a game.

South Dakota is 0-2 on the year and has scored just seven points so far, but the competition has been stiff — a 34-0 loss at FBS member Kansas State and a 24-7 setback at Big Sky power Montana. The Coyotes have been held to 239.5 yards per game offensively (110.5 rushing, 129 passing) and Travis Theis has the lone South Dakota score of the season, a 25-yard run midway through the fourth quarter at Montana after the Coyotes had fallen behind 22-0.

The first full season of Mustang football under Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin, which began 21 months after he was named Cal Poly’s 17th head football coach on Dec. 11, 2019, ended with a 2-9 mark. The Mustangs defeated San Diego 28-17 in the opener and also beat Idaho State 42-39 in the penultimate contest.

South Dakota is coming off a 7-5 campaign in 2021 which included a 5-3 mark for a third-place tie with South Dakota State and Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Coyotes qualified for the FCS playoffs, falling 22-10 to Southern Illinois in the opening round.

After a bye next week, Cal Poly plays its Homecoming game and Big Sky Conference opener on Saturday, Oct. 1, hosting in-state rival Sacramento State at 5:02 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.