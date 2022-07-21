SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Third-year Cal Poly relief pitcher Derek True became the fourth Cal Poly player from the 2022 team selected in this week's Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, chosen by the Oakland Athletics in the final round.

The 604th overall selection out of 616 total players drafted this year, True has made 40 appearances on the mound in his Mustang career, compiling a 3-4 win-loss record and 5.83 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Santa Barbara High School graduate made two starts as a freshman in 2020 and the remaining 38 mound stints were as a reliever.

True was 0-2 with a 6.57 ERA as a freshman, 2-1 with a 6.43 ERA as a sophomore and 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA as a junior. His career wins were against USC (one scoreless inning in the ninth inning) and Hawai'i (2 2/3 scoreless frames), both in 2021, and versus Missouri State (two scoreless innings) this year.

His two starts as a freshman were in midweek games against Pepperdine and Fresno State.

As a senior at Santa Barbara High School, True was 9-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings, allowing just 18 walks, but was not drafted in 2019.

On Sunday, shortstop Brooks Lee was drafted eighth overall by the Minnesota Twins while pitcher Drew Thorpe was chosen in the second round (61st overall selection) by the New York Yankees.

Relief pitcher Jason Franks was picked by the Atlanta Braves in the eighth round Monday.

Last time four Mustangs were drafted in the same year was in 2015 when six Mustangs were chosen -- Mark Mathias (third round, Cleveland), Brian Mundell (seventh round, Colorado), Peter Van Gansen (12th round, San Diego), Casey Bloomquist (17th round, Chicago Cubs), Zach Zehner (18th round, New York Yankees) and Danny Zandona (21st round, Boston).