Buellton golfer Chaz Bowker seeks to defend top Adaptive divisional ranking

Buellton golfer Chaz Bowker has earned a top national divisional ranking in the Adaptive classification, and he will seek to defend it next week.
Bowker, 26, has qualified for the second annual U.S. Adaptive Open that will take place on course No. 6 at the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina July 10-12. Bowker competes in the Short Stature Division.
"I'm ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and third internationally in the Short Stature Division," Bowker, who is the outside setup manager at the Alisal Ranch Course in Buellton, said in a recent interview.
Bowker said he placed 40th overall out of 96 competitors in an international field at the inaugural tournament last year. "I finished third in the Short Stature Division," first among U.S. competitors, Bowker said.
His full birth name is Albert Heritage Chase Bowker but, "Everyone knows me as Chaz," Chaz Bowker said.
The Adaptive Open field will again include 96 players this year, from 28 states and 11 countries. Competitors will range in age from 15 to 77.
Adaptive Open divisions will include Arm Impairment, Intellectual Impairment, Leg Impairment, Multiple Limb Amputee, Neurological Impairment, Seated Players, Short Stature and Vision Impairment.
To qualify, competitors needed to have a Handicap index of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR46D pass. Bowker said he carries a five handicap.
He took up golf when he was a young child. "My grandpa, Albert Heritage Bowker, and my dad, Pete Bowker, taught me," said Chaz Bowker.
"I lost my pops three years ago, a year before I qualified for the first U.S. Open Adaptive Open," Chaz said. "I've been dedicating all my golf to my grandpa and dad."
Chaz Bowker said he has known Bob Kotowski for 10 years. Kotowski has been a prominent fixture on the Central Coast golf scene for decades.
Kotowski is the instructor at the Central Coast-based Olde School Golf School and has conducted free clinics around the Central Coast for decades. Now, he is overseeing free summer golf clinics Fridays and Saturdays at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.
"I try to help Bob with that whenever I have time," said Bowker. Among other things, Bowker said, he assists Kotowski with the latter's work involving the Wounded Warriors program, a program designed to assist U.S. Veterans.
Bowker graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 2015. "I played there my sophomore through senior year," said Bowker. "I placed 10th overall individually in the CIF Southern Section my junior year and 11th overall my senior year.
"We won CIF (Southern Sectional divisional) championships in 2013 and 2014."
Bowker said he did not play competitive golf in college. "I went to Santa Barbara City College then took an Italian cuisine course for a semester in Rome."
Now, when he's not working, "I play golf three days a week at Zaca Creek and three days a week at the Ranch Course," said Bowker.
Before he came to the Ranch Course, "I worked as a chef at Santa Ynez Kitchen for six years," said Bowker. "I was a line cook.
"So if golf doesn't work out, there's that."
For now though, said Bowker, his focus is on golf.