After suffering a three-game sweep of a conference series at the hands of Cuesta last week, the Hancock College baseball team finished a three-game sweep of Oxnard Saturday.

Lead-off batter Gavin Long went 4-for-4 with an RBI, three Hancock pitchers combined for a four-hitter and the Bulldogs beat the Condors 5-1 at Hancock’s John Osborne Field.

The Bulldogs, 14-8 overall, moved to 8-3 in the Western State Conference North Division. Oxnard dropped to 5-17, 1-8.

Hancock starter Nick Brown (3-2) gave up one run on four hits in five innings to get the win. Relievers Nate Wenzel and Christian Dijkman held the Condors hitless the rest of the way.

Wenzel worked three innings, and Djikman pitched the ninth. Oxnard starter Derek Mendoza pitched just two innings, giving up one hit, then reliever Nathan Harnandez gave up three runs on three hits in 1.2 innings:

Long had four of Hancock’s seven hits. Five Hancock batters has an RBI apiece.