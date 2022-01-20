SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – After going 3-0 in singles at the Cal Winter Invite last weekend, freshman Peyton Dunkle has been named the Big West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.
For Dunkle, a nearby Arroyo Grande native and sister of Mustang redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle, this is her first career award.
On Friday, Dunkle beat Cal’s Makenna Thiel 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. Then on Saturday, she took down Saint Mary’s Olivia Rook 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4. Against Santa Clara’s Varya Zlotnik Sunday, Dunkle won in dominating fashion 6-0, 6-0.
The Mustangs will be at University of Oregon Friday, Jan. 21st at 2 p.m. and following will play Gonzaga Saturday at noon in Eugene.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
