The Cal Poly football team (1-8, 0-6) will host No. 3 Montana State (8-1, 6-0) in a Big Sky Conference game at Alex Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus at 5:02 p.m. Saturday in the penultimate Cal Poly game of the year.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 4:30 p.m.

The Montana State-Cal Poly game will also be broadcast live by Scripps on KSBY in San Luis Obispo County and 60 other television stations across the country. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats are on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Blake Glessner preserved Montana State's unbeaten Big Sky campaign last Saturday by kicking a 24-yard field goal as time expired for a 41-38 Grizzlies win at Northern Arizona. Montana State is tied with Sacramento State for the Big Sky lead.

The Grizzlies have won six in a row since a 68-28 loss at Oregon State. The Mustangs have lost six straight and were shut out for just the second time in 24 years, 57-0, at Montana last week.

Montana State comes in ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision in rushing offense at 288.3 yards a game and fumbles recovered (12). The Bobcats are ranked No. 3 in kickoff returns (29.0 yards a try), No. 4 in scoring offense (40.9) and turnover margin (plus 11).

Montana State is No. 7 in fourth down conversions (11 of 16, 68.8 percent), time of possession (33:56) and winning percentage (88.9).

Grizzlies quarterback Tommy Mellott has connected on 84 of his 139 passes for 1,143 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 647 yards and seven touchdowns on 100 carries.

Backup Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers has been more active rushing than he has passing. Chambers has 622 yards and 16 touchdowns on 88 carries. He's completed 39 of his 67 passes for 498 yards and six touchdowns.

Willie Patterson is the leading Grizzlies receiver, with 31 catches for 441 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. Marqui Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score against Oregon State, and Taco Dowler returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown against Morehead State.

Dowler caught a 64-yard pass from Mellott on third down to set up the winning Glessner field goal last week. Montana is averaging 190 passing yards for 478.7 yards a game in total offense.

The Montana defense has been fairly porous, yielding 28.1 points a game. However, the Grizzlies average a fair amount more, 40.9.

Cal Poly dropped to No. 9 in the FCS in passing offense last week, but still moves the ball mainly through the air. Chris Coleman is the leading Cal Poly receiver. He has caught 54 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Josh Cuevas has caught 38 passes for 425 yards and four scores.

Coleman's 10 catches last week at UC Davis and 50 for the season are the most for a Cal Poly player since Ramses Barden caught 10 passes against Idaho State in 2007 and snared 67 passes during the 2008 season.

Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch has completed 118 of his 227 passes for 1,550 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown nine interceptions.

Shakobe Harper is the top Cal Poly rusher with 289 yards on 83 carries. Adam Garwood has 168 yards on 45 carries and two scores, and has caught 12 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker David Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense with 68 tackles and five sacks, and rush end Dustin Grein has made 6.5 tackles for lost yardage (2.5 sacks) among his 29 total tackles. Defensive back Brian Dukes has 52 stops and one interception, and cornerback Dylan Wyatt has seven pass breakups. Jay'Vion Cole has intercepted four passes.

Cal Poly will wrap up its 2022 season Nov. 19 when it hosts Portland State at 5 p.m.