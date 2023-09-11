DeGabriel Floyd scored on a three-yard run with 57 seconds left for the winning touchdown, and East Los Angeles College rallied for a 25-20 win over Hancock in a non-conference game at Monterey Park-based East L.A. Saturday.
The Floyd touchdown run capped a 75-yard drive in eight plays for the winning score. The drive took 3:48. Floyd racked up three touchdowns on the day, on a 10-yard pass from Frank Alvarez, and runs of one and three yards.
The Huskies moved to 2-0. The Bulldogs, who will play at Walnut-based Mount San Antonio College this Saturday night in another non-league game at 6 p.m., dropped to 1-1.
Floyd rushed for 17 yards on the day, but his two short touchdown runs were huge.
Hancock led 13-3 at halftime on two Arath Acosta field goals sandwiched around a Metuliki Tupou eight-yard run. The Huskies scored 16 unanswered points, but the Bulldogs took the lead back at 20-19 on a John Allen five-yard run and an Acosta PAT kick with 4:53 left.
The Huskies amassed 284 yards total on their five scoring drives. The rest of their total offense amounted to minus 16 yards.
The Bulldogs managed just 211 yards in total offense themselves after amassing more than 500 in a 73-14 rout of Orange Coast at Hancock in the Bulldogs' season opener. Hancock had 141 yards rushing and just 70 yards passing Saturday.
Each team lost one fumble and had one pass intercepted. The Bulldogs cashed in on short fields twice for scores. The Tupou touchdown finished a drive that went 13 yards. The second Acosta field goal capped a drive that went 49 yards.
Hancock drove 65 yards for the go-ahead fourth quarter score, that Allen ran in from the East L.A. 5.
No one, save Hancock's Makai Puga on three kick returns, had particularly huge stats on offense Saturday. Puga returned one kickoff for 41 yards and had 109 return yards total.
East L.A.'s Jake Hostetter was the leading rusher with 54 yards on eight carries. Ferrari Busby, with 50 yards on nine carries, was the top Hancock rusher.
Hancock's Kollins Petaway was the top receiver with three receptions for 45 yards. Kennedy Lewis led the Huskies receivers with two catches for 37 yards.
Mt. San Antonio is a perennial powerhouse, and the Mounties are off to a 2-0 start this year.