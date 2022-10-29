The Cal Poly football team will venture north to UC Davis Saturday to resume its Battle for the Golden Horseshoe rivalry with the Aggies. Kickoff is set for 4:02 p.m.

Since the Golden Horseshoe trophy was created, UC Davis leads the series between the two teams 11-7. Davis coach Dan Hawkins is 5-0 against Cal Poly.

The Mustangs (1-6, 0-4) will go after their first Big Sky Conference win. The Aggies are 3-4, 2-2. The teams will play at Health Stadium, capacity 10,849, on the UC Davis campus.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio 1280 AM and 101.7 FM in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pregame show will start at 3:30 p.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Davis is on a two-game winning streak after dropping four of its first five games. Coming off their bye week, the Aggies routed Northern Arizona 56-27 Oct. 15 and Northern Colorado 58-10 Oct. 22 in their last two games.

The 114 points are the most in back-to-back games in the UC Davis Division I era and the most since 2000.

Sophomore Davis quarterback Miles Hastings completed 83 percent of his passes for 579 yards and two touchdowns in his team's last two games. Lan Larison rushed for 84 yards and one touchdown against Northern Colorado and broke off a 75-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Josh Gale caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Hastings. George Moreno returned an interception for another Aggies score, and Rex Connors led the Aggie defense with 10 total tackles. He picked off a pass for the fourth time this season and earned Big Sky defensive player of the week honors.

The Cal Poly defense has had trouble stopping people, but the unit was well above average in the Mustangs' home conference against Eastern Washington last week. The usually prolific Cal Poly offense couldn't put up enough points and the Eagles won 17-10.

The UC Davis offense has motored along through the air and on the ground. The Aggies average 284 yards a game passing and 184 yards a game rushing.

Like the Cal Poly unit, the Davis defense has had its struggles. That unit gave up a total of 129 points in the four Aggies losses before UC Davis started its winning streak.

Cal Poly, which ran the run-oriented triple option offense for 12 years and led the nation in rushing four times in that span, is now No. 5 in the country and first in the Big Sky in passing offense, averaging 312.1 yards a game.

The Mustangs used three quarterbacks last week. Their regular starter, Spencer Brasch, has completed 110 of his 187 passes for 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Chris Coleman is Cal Poly's leading receiver. He has 40 receptions for 683 yards and three touchdowns.

Mustangs tight end Josh Cuevas has caught 32 passes for 358 yards and four scores. He is on the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award which is given annually to the top freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Zedakiah Centers has caught 21 passes for 290 yards and two Cal Poly touchdowns. Fifteen Mustangs have caught at least one pass seven games into the campaign.

Shakobe Harper is the top Mustangs rusher with 253 yards on 69 carries. Adam Garwood has 166 yards on 63 carries and two scores. He has caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker David Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense with 48 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Rush end Dustin Grein has 6.5 tackles, including two sacks, for lost yardage among his 29 total tackles. Mustangs defensive back Brian Dukes has 42 stops and one interception, and cornerback Dylan Wyatt has seven pass breakups.