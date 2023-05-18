The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table honored its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and top athletes Wednesday night at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge during the organization's annual athlete recognition banquet.

The Hall inductees were Larry Carney, Brad Memberto (posthumously) and Charles "Chuck" Miller (posthumously).

Carney is a cancer survivor and former veteran Santa Maria High School girls basketball coach and assistant Hancock College women's basketball coach.

One of his former Santa Maria players, Christa MacDonald, made the induction speech for Carney. Larry Carney's daughter, Brandi Carney, and grandson, Brayden Carney, accepted the induction award for him.

MacDonald said to the audience that for Larry Carney, "The wins in athletics were always secondary to the wins for someone in life."

Miller's wife, Angelina, and daughters, Maddie and Sadie Veglia, accepted the award for him. During the induction speech for Miller, he was remembered as a player's coach who always wanted his players to see the potential in themselves. First-year St. Joseph girls basketball coach Kristina Santiago created the Chuck Miller Annual Award.

This reporter accepted the induction award and made the induction speech for Memberto, who was popular with athletes, coaches and Round Table members alike and was a media fixture on the Central Coast for decades.

The NSBCART Female Athlete of the Year is Cheyanne Cordova of Lompoc. The NSBCART Male Athlete of the Year is Adam Pirkl of Pioneer Valley. The NSBCART Female Scholar Athlete of the Year is Lauren Jansen of Lompoc. The NSBCART Male Scholar Athlete of the Year is Brian Monighetti of Righetti.

Cordova was the No. 1 pitcher for the Lompoc softball team. The right-hander was also a leading hitter for the Braves at the plate. Cordova earned 11 varsity letters and played basketball and volleyball as well as softball during her time at Lompoc. She plans to attend Hancock College next school year and play softball there.

Pirkl was the team captain and No. 6 runner for an underdog Pioneer Valley boys cross country squad that won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. He will attend the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, and run cross country. He also plans to compete in the decathlon in track — if the school's men's track program is revived.

Jansen played for the Lompoc soccer team that won the 2023 Division 4 championship in the first school year Lompoc was a Central Section member after moving over from the Southern Section.

Her GPA at Lompoc was 4.43. Jansen will attend UC Santa Barbara and study biology.

Besides carrying a 4.4 GPA, Monighetti had a decorated athletic career. He was a two-time All-Area selection at linebacker and helped the 2021 Righetti football team win the Division 5 championship. He was a two-time team defensive MVP.

In track, Monighetti ran for the 4x1 relay team that set a school record and a 4x4 relay squad that earned a top-three time in school history. His 200 time is second-fastest in school history.

Monighetti will attend Cal Poly and study kinesiology.

Two-year Hancock College women's soccer and softball player Antoinette Terrones received the Jim Glines Scholarship Award. Terrones was an integral player for the 2022 Hancock women's soccer team that earned a share of the Western State Conference North Division championship and won a first-round playoff game, both program firsts.

She was also a key player for the Hancock women's softball team that won a play-in game in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal Regional.

Santa Maria High School senior Emmanuel Cortez received the Joni Gray Heart and Soul Scholarship award that is named after Gray who oversaw the NSBCART for years before she died in 2017 at age 75. Cortez is the Santa Maria Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Santa Ynez senior Luke Gildred received the inaugural Butch Simas Memorial Scholarship Award. Gildred, who was a standout quarterback for Santa Ynez and is the school's Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, will play for Claremont-McKenna.

Here is the list of the athletes and scholar athletes for each NSBCART school.

Hancock

Female Athlete of the year: Alexandria Paquet. Male Athlete of the Year: Taevon Pierre-Louis. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Abigail Salazar. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Caelan Dalman.

Cabrillo

Female Athlete of the Year: Avery Manko. Male Athlete of the Year: Matthew Gordon. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Holly Harper. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Noah Pacheco.

Lompoc

Female Athlete of the Year: Cordova. Male Athlete of the Year: Andy Rodriguez. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Jansen. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Anthony Alonzo.

Orcutt Academy

Female Athlete of the Year: Ryan Steed. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Isaiah Lopez. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Cassidy Andreadakis. No Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Pioneer Valley

Female Athlete of the Year: Araceli Medina. Male Athlete of the Year: Pirkl. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Marisa Carmona Garcia. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Bryan Guillen.

Righetti

Female Athlete of the Year: Micaela Correa. Male Athlete of the Year: Jeremy Oani. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Paige Bailey. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Monighetti.

St. Joseph

Female Athlete of the Year: Candace Kpetikou. Male Athlete of the Year: Caedin Hamilton. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Grace Mensah. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Will Hartman.

Santa Maria

Female Athlete of the Year: Yuridia Ramos-Razo. Male Athlete of the Year: Jorge Adame. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Alyssa Valenzuela. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Cortez.

Santa Ynez

Female Athlete of the Year: Sydney Gills. Male Athlete of the Year: Landon Lassahn. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Gianna Pecile. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Gildred.

Valley Christian Academy

Female Athlete of the Year: Juliza Evans. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Olivia Uno. No Male Athlete of the Year or Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.