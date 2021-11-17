The Hancock College football team remained in the top 15 for the fifth consecutive week after the latest edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Football Coaches' Poll was released Wednesday.
The Bulldogs jumped two spots to No. 13 after totaling 108 points in the poll. Coach Seth Damron's squad posted a 13-0 shutout victory to close the home slate against then-ranked No. 22 Bakersfield last Saturday.
At the conference level, the Bulldogs are one of four National Northern League competitors ranked in the poll. Other league members mentioned in the poll are No. 2 Ventura, No. 6 Canyons, and No. 22 East Los Angeles. Long Beach remains just outside of the rankings after landing in the others receiving votes category.
The Bulldogs are set to close out the regular season on Saturday with a trip to Long Beach City College.
Arroyo Grande duo signs
Two Arroyo Grande High water polo stars signed with UC Irvine on Wednesday.
Arroyo Grande seniors Maddie Kasper and Avy Newton, both left-handed players, signed with the Anteaters.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez 20, Lompoc 2
The Pirates moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Lompoc at the LAC on Wednesday. Santa Ynez beat Cabrillo 22-4 on Monday.
Cierra Cloud and Tabitha Pearigen was the Pirates' leading scorers, both with five goals. Santa Ynez goalie Lily Mazza had six saves and seven steals.
Men's basketball
Bulldogs Split Games at Hinson's Tire Pros Winter Classic
Hancock College picked up one win and suffered one loss while competing at the Hinson's Tire Pros Winter Classic over the weekend.
The Bulldogs hold a 2-2 overall record and are set to make their home debut on Friday during the annual Home Motors Tournament.
Hancock lost to College of the Sequoias 70-63. The College of the Sequoias held a slim three-point lead at the intermission after a well-matched opening half. The Bulldogs overcame an eight-point deficit and took their first lead of the frame on a go-ahead shot from beyond the arc Shawn Kelly with 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Teams traded baskets through the next five minutes of play, but the Giants put the game out of reach after capitalizing on a string of AHC turnovers down the stretch.
Kelly led the Bulldogs on scoring with a season-high showing of 20 points while also taking on five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Amari Stroud also finished in double figures after tacking on 14 points while Bryce Craver chipped in with nine points and eight assists.
Hancock then beat Gavilan 69-64 as the Bulldogs battled through a gritty second half to get back on track after the teams were tied at the half. Stroud led the way on day two with a 24-point, 16-rebound double-double performance. Obadiah Curtis and Noah Haaland also finished in double figures with 11 points and 10 points, respectively, while Kelly snagged 12 rebounds.
Men's soccer
Hancock falls in finale
The Allan Hancock College men's soccer program ended the season with a 3-2 loss to Moorpark College at home on Nov. 12.
Prior to the game, the Bulldogs honored their 2021 sophomore class which included Bryan Gomez, Eli Zuniga, Luis Torres, Josue Celio and Myles Baro.
The Raiders (9-12-1 | 3-7 WSC) took the lead early with a pair of goals in the opening 11 minutes of play before a header from Anthony Morales in the 18th minute got the Bulldogs (3-15-2 | 2-8 WSC) on the board. Luis Torres evened the score with a shot to the far post that curved over the Moorpark keeper in the 44th minute, but the Raiders got the final say after successfully converting a penalty kick in the 70th minute.
Morales and Montelongo led the offensive effort with four shots apiece, followed by three from Jesus Hinojosa and a pair of attempts by Torres. TJ Vinnedge was charged with the loss in the box after allowing three goals and collecting six saves through 90 minutes of action.
