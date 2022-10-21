The Bulldogs are back in top 25 in the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches' Poll. The Bulldogs garnered the No. 16 spot after edging then No. 15 East Los Angeles College 23-19 at Hancock College Oct. 15 in the Northern League opener for both teams.

East L.A. dropped to the No. 21 slot for this week. Hancock had been in the top 25 most of the season but dropped out after taking its third straight loss, 48-7 at then No. 4 Mt. San Antonio College Oct. 8.

Hancock garnered 100 points in the voting this week. Riverside City College, with 11 of the 13 first-place votes and 347 points, retained the top spot. College of San Mateo and Mt. SAC stayed at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively. All three are 6-0.

Hancock is 3-3 overall. League rivals Long Beach and Ventura were ranked ninth and 12th respectively in the latest poll. Northern League member Bakersfield came in at No. 22 and fellow league member College of the Canyons was among those receiving votes.

The Bulldogs will host Canyons at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 on Hancock's annual Military Appreciation Day. Military members, veterans, and their families can reserve up to four free tickets per order by using a special passcode on the ahcbulldogs.com ticketing page.