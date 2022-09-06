The Allan Hancock College football program landed at No. 25 in the first edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Football Top 25 Coaches' Poll after beating Santa Barbara City in its season opener, the association announced Tuesday.

Defending champion City College of San Francisco continues to be the choice of coaches, ahead of Riverside, Ventura, College of San Mateo, College of the Canyons, Golden West, and American River -- in the top seven.

All members of the National Northern League made it into the rankings after the first week of action: No. 3 Ventura, No. 5 Canyons, No. 17 Long Beach, No. 22 Bakersfield and No. 23 East LA. Additional ranked opponents that the Bulldogs will face in the non-conference slate are No. 8 Fullerton, No. 9 Mt. San Antonio and No. 15 Cerritos.

The Bulldogs are set to host San Bernardino Valley College in the home opener on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing. Cash will not be accepted at the gate and the full description of ticketing procedures can be found online.

Hancock used a smothering defense to beat Santa Barbara on Saturday. The 21-10 victory marks Hancock's fifth consecutive win over SBCC and moves the series record to 36-24-1 in favor of AHC.

Both teams were scoreless in the opening quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-0) entered the intermission with a 14-0 advantage after finding the end zone twice in the last five minutes of the second frame. The first scoring drive of the game, which spanned 71 yards, took just 54 seconds. Dior Kennedy started the effort with a 41-yard streak before JP Luketu buttoned things up with a 30-yard scamper through the goal line.

Syre' Lewis brought the offense back out on the field after an interception just four minutes later. Esekielu Storer connected with Jaleel Walker for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first play of AHC's second scoring drive.

The Vaqueros (0-1) found their way onto the board in the third quarter after sending a 43-yard field goal attempt through the uprights, but the Bulldogs bounced back quickly with a 13-play drive that resulted in a touchdown. Hancock marched quickly down the field and landed in the red zone after a 42-yard reception by Walker and a slew of rushing attempts from Alex Sutton, Latrell Brown, Kennedy, and Luketu.

Logan Mortensen stepped onto the field facing a 4th-and-14 situation after a pair of defensive stops by SBCC and a sack that resulted in a helmet mishap, forcing Storer to exit for one play. Mortensen connected with Raymond Paulo in the end zone on his first and only heave of the drive, which resulted in a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Santa Barbara used 11 plays in the final scoring drive for either side, ending the offensive effort with an 11-yard toss for a touchdown.

Dunkle sisters win in Santa Maria

Cal Poly’s Peyton Dunkle and Delanie Dunkle won the women’s open doubles division title at the Santa Maria Open over Labor Day weekend.

The Dunkle sisters earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory over Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer, who are both on the UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team, in the championship match Monday afternoon.

The Arroyo Grande natives took down Annette Robertson and Quin Brady in the semifinals Sunday, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Peyton and Delanie both earned All-Big West honors last season for their play in doubles.

Three other Cal Poly women’s tennis players competed in the tournament. Sophomore Eliza Bates and junior Shreya Ravilla fell to Reuter and Honer in the semifinals of the women’s open doubles division. In singles, Kim Bhunu advanced to the semifinals, along with Peyton Dunkle.