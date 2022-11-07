With the score tied, the game on the line Saturday and Hancock camped on the Long Beach 2 after a pass interference call against the Vikings gave the Bulldogs a first down, Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer had a choice to make as far as play selection.

Should he try to connect with 6-foot-2 Bulldogs tight end Jenaris Clay on a jump ball pass in the end zone? Give the ball to a Hancock running back who would try to ram it in between the tackles? Throw a quick pass? Run play action?

Storer went with a quick pass to Clay. It turned out to be the perfect call.

The Hancock quarterback zipped the ball on a line to Clay who made a waist-high catch just beyond the goal line for the winning score with 11.4 seconds left as Hancock College scored a huge 36-29 comeback win against Long Beach City College in a Northern League football game at Hancock.

The Bulldogs pulled off a big upset with their first win against the Vikings in eight tries. Long Beach was ranked No. 11 in the latest California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) poll. Hancock was ranked No. 25.

"We had a lot of options," Storer said afterward. "Whatever play we would have chosen, pass or run, I trusted my brothers," to deliver.

"Whatever play we would have chosen, it would have been on us to get the job done," said Clay. Turned out, the Bulldogs pass protection held up, and Storer and Clay delivered on their end.

"We prepare for that type of situation in practice all the time," Hancock coach Seth Damron said of his team's possession in the closing seconds. "All. The. Time. The kids know what to do."

The Vikings had the ball on their 30 with seven seconds left after the ensuing kickoff. A short Will Madonna pass went off a Vikings receiver's hands. Hancock linebacker Devin Guggia, a St. Joseph High School graduate, grabbed it then smartly went straight down with a second left to preserve the win.

Latrell Brown ran for a game high 199 yards on 16 carries for the Bulldogs. He ran 65 yards in the first quarter for the first Hancock score then made a big gain on each of the last two Hancock touchdown marches, a 30-yarder to the Long Beach 35 on the tying touchdown drive and a 47 yards to the Vikings 19 on the winning one.

Long Beach (5-4, 2-2) would have clinched a share of the Northern League title with a win at Hancock (4-5, 2-2). As it is, all six Northern League teams are 2-2 in league games heading into the last week of the regular season.

If Hancock wins its 4 p.m. game at Bakersfield College this Saturday, the Bulldogs will earn a three-way share of the league title. With a win, they will also get the top league seed for the playoffs if Long Beach beats College of the Canyons and East Los Angeles beats Ventura.

The Bulldogs beat East L.A. and Long Beach, so Hancock would get the nod for the top league playoff seed over those two by virtue of the head-to-head results seeding tiebreaker. Hancock lost to Canyons and Ventura.

Hancock won last Saturday after a wrenching loss at Ventura Oct. 29. The Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points after trailing 23-10 in the third quarter. But the 31-23 Hancock lead disappeared as Ventura scored twice in the last 2:23 to take a 36-31 win. The Pirates scored the winning touchdown with 10 seconds left.

It was the opposite for the Vikings, who took a tough loss Saturday after rallying the prior week to send their game against Bakersfield into overtime then beating the Renegades 23-17.

Long Beach couldn't finish the job Saturday despite having the upper hand several times.

The Vikings, up 16-14, drove to the Bulldogs 1 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 13 unanswered points. Andrew Lauritzen blocked a Mario De la Tor field goal try, and Vic Garnes scooped the ball up and ran 92 yards to the house with it to give Hancock a 22-21 lead.

Jonathan Watson gave the Vikings the lead back when he went in from 15 yards out, and De la Tor kicked the extra point to make it 29-21 with 9:04 left.

Hancock scored twice after that on its last two possessions. Sandwiched in between was a Long Beach possession featuring two dropped passes, both of which would have given the Vikings a first down.

In the last two minutes of the first half, Hancock defensive back Sidney Jefferies won out on a tussle near the goal line for the ball on a Will Madonna pass from the Bulldogs 4.

The Bulldogs drove 65 yards in nine plays after the Watson touchdown at the 9:04 mark of the fourth. Brown went in from the Vikings 5. Storer, rolling right, flipped the ball to an uncovered Alex Sutton on the two-point conversion try, and the Orcutt Academy graduate ran the ball in to tie the score for the Bulldogs at 29-29.

Hancock drove 73 yards in seven plays for the winning touchdown. Brown ripped off the 45-yarder on third down, gained six yards on second down from the 18 then the Bulldogs scored three plays later.

Hancock out-gained Long Beach 417-384, though the Vikings ran 82 plays to 60 for the Bulldogs.

Watson ran for a team-high 82 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Madonna threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, but there were the two Bulldogs interceptions, neither of which were really his fault.

Storer connected with Jaleel Walker on a perfectly thrown ball that went for a 55-yard touchdown play in the second quarter. Arath Acosta kicked the extra point for a 14-3 Bulldogs lead.

Storer wound up with 9-for-19 passing for 94 yards. However, more importantly, he threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Bulldogs linebacker Jesse Garza, with five solo tackles and five more assisted stops, was in on a team high 10 tackles. Brown was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Male Athlete of the Week Monday.