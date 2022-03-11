Four Bulldogs Named to 2021 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College football program has placed four student-athletes on the 2021 Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Scholar-Athlete Team, announced by the association on Thursday afternoon.

"We're incredibly proud of this group of young men," shared head coach Seth Damron. "We faced a lot of challenges, both on and off the field, throughout the season. This recognition is a direct reflection of their hard work and the dedication of our coaching staff and academic support on campus. We can't wait to follow their journeys and watch them succeed at the next level. "

Avery Fondern, Benito Rivas, Colton Theaker, and LJ Vongsy were named to the list of academic award winners after finding success on the field and in the classroom. The full list of honorees can be found here.

Student-athletes participating in football at SCFA member schools are eligible for the academic recognition based upon the following criteria:

Participation as an active member of an SCFA football team, with two seasons of participation at the collegiate level, or until forced out of competition by a season-ending injury. Successful completion of a minimum of 36 units-27 of which must be in academic (non-PE or sports activity) courses. Achievement of a minimum 3.0 (B) overall grade point average

Salazar Completes Cycle as Softball Dominates in Conference Opener

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College softball program opened Western State Conference action with a dominating 23-4 victory over Santa Monica College at home on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (11-5, 1-0 WSC) got off to a rocky start after surrendering three unearned runs and committing two errors in the opening frame, but Coach Maumausolo's squad quickly bounced back with an 11-run effort in the bottom of the inning. The home squad posted three more runs in the second while both teams registered one run in the third. Hancock stayed hot in the fourth frame with an eight run performance and ended the game early after enacting the mercy rule against the Corsairs (0-3, 0-1 WSC).

Abigail Salazar went for the cycle after a 4-for-5 showing at the plate as she connected for her third homer of the season while also registering a single, a double, a triple, and five RBIs on the day. Briana Munoz also finished the day with a 4-for-5 mark to go along with five RBIs and four runs after notching her fifth homerun of the year. Alyssa Jones, Mya Mendoza, Xchelle Glidewell, and Antoinette Terrones finished with three hits apiece while combining for 10 RBIs.

Glidewell earned the win in the circle after tossing the complete game. She sat down two batters and allowed one earned run while scattering four hits.

The Bulldogs will be back in action at home on Saturday, March 12th, with a non-conference contest against Riverside City College. The game is set to begin at 1 PM on the AHC Softball Field.