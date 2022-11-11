The Northern League football standings are, literally, all tied up going into Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

When the three Northern League games are over, the postseason picture will be a lot more clear.

All six Northern League teams are 2-2 in league games. Hancock College (4-5, 2-2) will play at Bakersfield (4-5, 2-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in one of three scheduled league games that will finish the regular season.

The three winners will finish 3-2 in the Northern League campaign and earn a three-way share of the league title. The losers will finish 2-3 and wind up in a three-way tie for fourth place.

If Hancock, Long Beach and East Los Angeles all win Saturday, the Bulldogs will get the top league seed for playoff seedings thanks to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Bulldogs have beaten East Los Angeles and Long Beach and lost to College of the Canyons and Ventura thus far in the league campaign. Ventura will play at East L.A., and Long Beach will play at Canyons in 6 p.m. games Saturday night.

Hancock and Bakersfield are long-time rivals. The Bulldogs are coming off their biggest win of the season, a come-from-behind 36-29 win at home against then CCCAA No. 11 Long Beach last Saturday (the Bulldogs came in ranked No. 25.) The Renegades are on a two-game losing streak and lost 27-10 at East Los Angeles last week.

Bulldogs quarterback Ezekiel Storer hit tight end Jenaris Clay with a two-yard quick pass last week for the winning score as the Bulldogs beat the Vikings for the first time in eight tries.

Latrell Brown leads a Hancock running game that is on the upswing coming into this one. Brown has had a breakout past few games and boosted his yards per game average to 56.7 with 199 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week.

Brown, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5, set up the winning touchdown with a 47-yard run to the Long Beach 19.

Dior Kennedy is the second-leading Hancock rusher. He gets a lot of tough carries between the tackles and averages 37 yards rushing a game.

Storer has been steady, with nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions. Jaleel Walker has been his favorite target, averaging four catches a game for 71.1 yards an outing. Walker has caught six touchdown passes this year.

Raymond Paulo, the second-leading Hancock receiver, averages nearly three catches a game, for 41.4 yards an outing. He has four touchdown catches on the year.

Renegades sophomore quarterback Joseph Campbell has been solid. He has completed 133 of his 227 passes for 1,607 yards this year. Campbell has thrown 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Jordan Smith, at 21.8 yards a return, is the top Bulldogs return man. Lineman Andrew Lauritzen, linebackers Jesse Garza and Jordan Fields, and defensive back Vic Garnes lead the Hancock defense.

Bakersfield averages 107.1 yards a game on the ground. No one on the team averages more than 34.1 yards a game rushing.

Nineteen Renegades have caught at least one pass this year. Sophomore Jihad Marks is the leading receiver, with 42 catches, including five for touchdowns. He averages 87.6 yards in receptions a game.

Freshman linebacker Logan Bowers is the leading Bakersfield tackler. He's in on an average of 8.1 stops a game.