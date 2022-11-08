Hancock College running back Latrell Brown and St. Joseph golfer Annie Heybl are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5.

Brown rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the one that pulled Hancock within 31-29, in a big 36-29 Northern League win at home against Long Beach City College.

After the Brown touchdown, Hancock quarterback Esekielu Storer connected with Alex Sutton for the tying two-point conversion. With the win, Hancock's first against Long Beach in eight tries, the Bulldogs played themselves into contention for a three-way share of the Northern League title.

Heybl shot an 87, the third-best score of the day, at the CIF Central Section Tournament at San Luis Obispo Country Club Oct. 31. She qualified for the SoCal Regional Tournament that will take place at Brookside Country Club in Pasadena Thursday.

Girls tennis

Lompoc to play Thursday

The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team will play at No. 1 Kerman for the Central Section Division 3 championship at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to Thursday because of rain. The Braves played their way into the title match by winning three times at higher seeds in the playoffs.

College football

Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

The Cal Poly offense and defense collapsed in this Big Sky Conference game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on a snowy Saturday night on the Montana campus.

The Grizzlies, who were on a three-game losing streak, got well against the Mustangs as they moved to 6-3, 3-3. The Grizzlies racked up 695 yards of offense and held the Mustangs (1-8, 0-6) to 192 total yards.

Cal Poly lost its sixth straight. The Mustangs have been outscored by a total of 116-17 in their last two games.

Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson, returning from a one-game absence, passed for three touchdowns and ran for another Saturday night. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 262 yards, including scoring strikes of 15 yards to Mitch Roberts, 20 yards to Xavier Harris and 22 yards to Riley Simpson.

Nick Ostmo and Isiah Childs rushed for two touchdowns each for the Grizzlies. Ostmo racked up 221 yards on 26 carries, and Childs had 70 yards on eight rushes. Montana broke a school record with 37 first downs.

The Mustangs garnered 12 first downs and drove into Montana territory four times, but they turned the ball over on downs three times and punted once. The deepest Mustangs penetration was to the Grizzlies 18 in the third quarter.

Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch, who has thrown for 300-plus yards four times this season, completed 18 of 40 passes for 150 yards against Montana, including a 28-yarder to Chris Coleman in the first half. The Grizzlies sacked Brasch three times.

Zedekiah Centers caught five passes for 46 yards for the Mustangs. Coleman had four receptions for 49 yards. Shakobe Harper was Cal Poly's top rusher with 34 yards on 11 carries.

Mason Rivera led Cal Poly defensively with 10 tackles, and Laipeli Palu and Zach Hernandez each had nine. Jamarri Jackson notched his first Cal Poly career interception, and Jay'Vion Cole broke up two passes.

The Mustangs will play their final two games of the year at home, hosting Montana State next Saturday and Portland State on Nov. 19.

Montana State, thanks to a 24-yard Blake Glessner field goal as time ran out, remained tied with Sacramento State for first place in the Big Sky Conference with a 41-38 win at Northern Arizona Saturday. Montana State and Sacramento State are both 6-0 in the Big Sky.