The Hancock College women's soccer team registered its first postseason win in school history Wednesday, and the fact was certainly not lost on Bulldogs midfielder Hayde Gallardo.

"I"m pretty emotional about that," Gallardo said after Hancock beat Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern California Regionals. "It's a really good feeling."

No. 13 Hancock was set to play at Walnut-based No. 4 Mount San Antonio College in the second round Saturday.

Hancock moved to 15-1-5. No. 20 Orange Coast moved to 12-9-2.

Gallardo helped center the Hancock offense as the Bulldogs weathered a Pirates onslaught the first part of the second half and notched the history-making win.

Jaelynn Guzman put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 when she chipped a shot over the head of Pirates goalkeeper Jessica Gardner and into the net at the 19:26 mark of the first half.

The Bulldogs kept controlling things for most of the balance of the first half. Alina Torres knocked a sharp, well-angled right-to-left shot into the left side of the net to put Hancock ahead 2-0 at the 37:56 mark of the game.

The bigger Pirates started challenging the Bulldogs defense more often in the last few minutes of the first half, and Hancock goalkeeper Maya Mendek had to make a diving save to keep the Pirates off the board before halftime.

Orange Coast really started taking the action to Hancock at the outset of the second half, getting to every ball in open space first, consistently driving deep against the Bulldogs defense and knocking the Bulldogs off the ball when Hancock did manage to go on the attack.

Mendek just got her hands on a high Orange Coast shot in the first minute of the second half. The ball went off the top post and caromed out-of-bounds behind it. At the 5:10 mark after intermission, Sydney Powell sent a shot on the ground that went over the goal line before the Bulldogs could knock it out, and the Pirates had their first goal.

They kept coming, and the Hancock defenders sometimes scrambled to mark up against the Pirates. Shortly after the Powell goal, an Orange Coast shot went off the right post.

Gradually, with Ana Delgado leading the way, the Bulldogs defense steadied. Hancock finally got off its first shot on goal of the half in the 28th minute after intermission, and the Bulldogs spent most of their time in Pirates territory thereafter.

After a couple of Hancock near-misses, Delgado, from point blank range, took a pass from Cynthia Ramirez and headed the ball in at the 86:32 mark of the game for the last goal.

The Pirates fouled a lot in the second half, 11 times to Hancock's three. Both teams fouled six times in the first half.

"They were definitely one of the most physical teams we played," Gallardo said afterward. Gallardo, the smallest player on the pitch, hung in there against the hard-nosed Orange Coast attack.

"I didn't see a short girl on their team," said Gallardo.

"We were definitely trying to take advantage of every scoring opportunity we had, and those two goals we scored in the first half were very important for us. It helped our confidence and put them in the position of having to play from behind."

Mendek and Gardner both made eight saves. Orange Coast took 13 shots on goal to Hancock's seven in the second half after each team shot eight times in the first.