The Hancock College women's basketball team rolled to a 62-24 win over LA Piece Wednesday night, powered by the stellar performance of sophomore guard Jayci Bayne.
The Arroyo Grande High graduate recorded an unorthodox triple-double as the Bulldogs improved to 10-8 overall and 2-1 in the Western State Conference. Bayne recorded a triple-double without reaching double-digits in rebounds. Instead, she had 18 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.
Hancock led from wire-to-wire after opening the contest with a strong 17-8 first quarter and boasting a 23-point advantage at the intermission.
Cary Nerelli's squad cruised to victory with a strong second half after outscoring the Brahmas (1-10, 0-6 WSC) by 15 in the final two quarters.
As a team, Hancock shot just under 47% from the field and nearly tied a season-high with 26 assists.
Kayla Taylor and Jewelia Maniss also finished in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Carlissa Solorio, a former Santa Maria High standout, led the team in the rebounding column after grabbing eight boards, while Taylor, a Lompoc grad, posted a team-best of three blocks.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Saturday with a trip to Moorpark College.
The Hancock men beat Pierce 60-52 on Wednesday. No details from that game were available.
Baseball
Bulldogs open season with win
Hancock began the 2022 campaign with a 4-1 victory over the College of the Sequoias on Thursday.
Dylan Howell put the Bulldogs (1-0) on the board with a single that plated two runners in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Giants (0-1) responded with one run in the sixth to cut the deficit in half. Hancock stretched the lead once more after plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a double by Jacob Ortega and a fielder's choice for Howell that each scored one. Isaac Baez sealed the victory with a three-up, three-down showing in the final inning by way of a ground out and two strikeouts against the COS batters.
Matthew Gonzales collected the win on the bump after allowing just one earned run and punching out six batters through six innings of work. Baez was credited with the save after striking out four batters and allowing one hit through the final three frames.
Howell led the way at the plate after registering three RBIs and one hit. Jake Steels and Trenton Pallas closed the contest with two hits apiece while Joey Freitas, Evan Steinberger, Vander Hodges, and Ortega each added one. Steels and Freitas also recorded stolen bases.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Friday for day two of the three-game series against COS. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Osborne Field. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting the school's athletics website.
Boys basketball
Santa Maria 83, Templeton 82
The Saints won a thriller Wednesday night on the road as Alex Milner led the way with 25 points and David Placencia added 19.
The Saints needed a defensive stop with 10 seconds left in the game and coach Dave Yamate got it as Santa Maria moved to 2-2 in Ocean League play.
They were set to play Orcutt Academy on Friday and Morro Bay on Friday.
Jorge Adame added 15 points and 13 rebounds in the Saints' win over Templeton. Santa Maria improved to 9-13 overall and has five of its final six league games at home.
Righetti set to host St. Joseph
The Warriors are 11-8 on the season and will host rival St. Joseph (19-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a Mountain League game. The Warriors lost 66-58 at Arroyo Grande on Tuesday night as JT Trigueros poured in 17 points and Angel Durazo added 15. Terry Butler finished with 14 points.
Righetti sank 14 3-pointers in the loss to Arroyo Grande. St. Joseph was set to play Nipomo Thursday night in a non-league makeup game before taking on the Warriors. The Knights are 5-0 in league and are the reigning CIF Central Section Open Division champions. St. Joseph beat Righetti 85-36 when the two teams played on Jan. 15.
Girls basketball
Nipomo 58, Arroyo Grande 25
The Titans bounced back from the 31-point defeat to St. Joseph on Tuesday with a convincing win over rival Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
Righetti 44, Arroyo Grande 38 (Tuesday)
Madisyn Cutliff had 28 points in the Warriors' win over A.G. on Tuesday as Shaylene Valadez added 11.
Righetti is set to play at St. Joseph on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and host Orcutt Academy on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
Santa Maria 3, Arroyo Grande 1
The Saints bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to Pioneer Valley on Jan. 21 with a convincing win at Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
The Saints are 13-3-1 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League. Arroyo Grande dropped to 10-5-2 overall and 5-2 in league. San Luis Obispo leads the league at 6-1.
They host Righetti on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Pioneer Valley is 1-3 in league and 10-4 overall. After the Panthers stunned the Saints on Jan. 21, they lost 3-0 at San Luis Obispo. Pioneer Valley plays at Arroyo Grande on Friday at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Knights at 4-2 in league
St. Joseph scored a big 1-0 Mountain League win over Arroyo Grande on Jan. 25, improving to 12-4-2 and 4-2 in the league.
Grace Mensah scored and Natalie Lima provided the assist.
Arroyo Grande dropped to 13-6-2 and 5-2 in league to hold the spot atop the league standings.
Atascadero, St. Joseph and SLO were all 4-2 in league entering Thursday.
St. Joseph hosts Righetti (9-10-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
