Cal Poly's Brooks Lee went in the top 10, just as predicted.

Cal's Dylan Beavers was taken in the first round, just as many experts had forecast.

Sunday was a banner day for San Luis Obispo County baseball as two young men who grew up playing the game on the Central Coast as kids heard their names called on the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday night.

Lee, a San Luis Obispo High grad and the son of Cal Poly baseball coach Larry Lee, a former Tiger himself, was taken No. 8 overall by the Minnesota Twins.

Dylan Beavers, who grew up in Paso Robles and starred for the baseball team at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo, was taken by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 33 overall pick.

Lee is one of the highest draft picks in area history. Righetti High grad Robin Ventura was taken 10th overall in the 1988 draft out of Oklahoma State. Lompoc pitcher Roy Thomas was drafted No. 6 overall in 1972 and infielder Roy Howell was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in 1972 out of Lompoc.

The area has a few current major leaguers. Nipomo High grad Jeff McNeil is playing in his second All-Star Game this week for the New York Mets. Pitcher Spencer Howard, from Templeton High and Cal Poly, has been back up with the Texas Rangers this year.

Cabrillo High graduate Danny Duffy, a former third-round pick, is on the mend, aiming to pitch out of the bullpen with the Los Angeles Dodgers later this season.

Taken No. 8 overall, Lee is the highest ever draft pick out of Cal Poly. Interestingly enough, he also has ties to the Lompoc Valley, as does Beavers.

Lee's mother, Liz Lee, graduated from Lompoc High. Beavers' father, Scott Beavers, was a star wrestler at Lompoc High.

According to Cal Poly, only three other former Mustangs were drafted in the first round in program history, led by catcher John Orton, chosen by the then-California Angels as the 25th overall selection in 1987.

Both outfielder Mitch Haniger (38th overall selection, Brewers, 2012) and southpaw Garrett Olson (48th, Orioles, 2005) were compensatory first-round picks.

The eighth selection in this year's draft has an assigned signing bonus value of $5.4 million.

Lee watched the draft from the family's home in San Luis Obispo's Edna Valley.

"The feeling was awesome when I heard my name," Lee said, according to Cal Poly's Eric Burdick, the school's assistant athletics director for communications. "I'm super excited, especially because my family was with me along with a lot of people who were part of my community base. It was a great experience.

"It feels great to get drafted," Lee added, per Burdick. "I have put in all the work, more than anyone else, so I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play at the next level."

"It was very emotional, but I am very happy for him," said Larry Lee. "Now he can get started on another chapter in his career."

Lee was named the winner of the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation's top shortstop last month as he hit .357 in his second full season at Cal Poly. He led the Big West in hits, walks, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBIs, slugging percentage and total bases and was second in batting average and on-base percentage.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Lee's name at the live draft presentation held in Los Angeles.

Beavers, a power-hitting outfielder, heard his name called during the Competitive Balance A portion of the MLB Draft, which started with the first two rounds on Sunday night.

Beavers came to Cal as a potential pitcher/infielder after pitching and playing shortstop at Mission Prep. He blossomed into a heavy-hitting outfielder. Last season, he hit .291 with a .426 on-base percentage while slugging .634 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs, starting all 56 games in right field.

Later Sunday, Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe was selected in the second round with the 61st overall pick by the New York Yankees. That gave Cal Poly picks in the first two rounds of a draft for the first time.

Players drafted Sunday will now likely sign their deals and head to rookie ball as they start the long road to the major leagues.