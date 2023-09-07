Before the fall sports season began, I was happy to learn that Lompoc High School had a girls flag football team.
I was disappointed to learn that no other CIF Central Section school had one.
The CIF sanctioned girls high school flag football as a CIF sport for the first time for the 2023-24 school year, and Lompoc quickly got with the program. Ashley Coelho was named as the team's head coach, with Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones and her husband, Paul Terrones, as Coelho's assistants.
Lompoc beat CIF Southern Section member Santa Barbara 19-12 at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc, as the Braves made their inaugural girls flag football game a success. At press time, the team was due to play at Dos Pueblos Thursday night.
The Braves have five games on their schedule, three at home, plus a tournament.
When it came to promoting flag football in the Central Section, Coelho happily grabbed that mantle. Shortly after her team won its inaugural game, Coelho said that more Central Section girls had already shown interest in putting together a girls flag football team of their own and that she would continue to promote the sport throughout the Central Section.
Though her players understandably (and rightfully) relished their win, "Tonight really wasn't about winning or losing," Coelho said afterward. "Santa Barbara brought it tonight. This was a big night for girls flag football, a big night for participation."
The interest level on both teams certainly seemed high enough. Both teams had good participation numbers for the seven-on-seven game. I counted 27 players on Santa Barbara's team and 23 on Lompoc's.
Everything that I have seen and heard since Title IX went into effect indicates that girls sports is a win-win. Repeated studies have shown that when girls play sports, their grades often rise and so does their self esteem.
Florida already had girls flag football before the 2023-24 school year started. Multiple teams in the Southern Section have it now. The precedent has been set. Central Section schools should follow it.
All hail the running clock rule (and the run rule)
I don't know who established the running clock rule and the run rule, but whoever did is owed a huge round of thanks.
In sports such as high school football and basketball, a running clock is put in place whenever a team is ahead by a specified margin after halftime (the appointed time sometimes varies with whether or not both coaches consent).
When a running clock in high school football is used, the clock is stopped only for scores, injuries, timeouts and change of possession. The clock keeps running on incomplete passes.
In sports such as baseball and softball, at various levels, the run rule is employed whenever one team gets ahead by a certain number of runs at a certain time in the game. There is no run rule in collegiate baseball, but the eight-run rule is in effect in collegiate softball.
"Can there be a running clock in the second half?," someone asked wistfully after the eventual runaway winner took a 28-0 lead into the second quarter of a recent junior college football game.
The answer was no. I wish the answer would have been yes.
I realize junior college football is a big jump from high school football, but there comes a point even at the JC level when it is time to say, "Enough," with or without the coaches' consent.
I believe that time should be, at the minimum, the start of the fourth quarter if one team is ahead by at least 35 points. I'm sorry, 35 points is a five-possession game, the team that is losing has already been knocked around plenty and one team often doesn't even HAVE five possessions in a single quarter in a collegiate game, without a running clock, even though quarters are 15 minutes at the collegiate level instead of the 12 minutes they are in high school.
Some have referred to the run rule as the "slaughter" rule. That's appropriate, because by the time the rule is employed, that is what the game has become. A slaughter.
Some have also referred to the run rule as the "mercy" rule. That is also appropriate, because by the time the rule is employed the game has reached the point where shortening it is an act of mercy for all concerned.
No real sports fan wants to see a game that is hopelessly lopsided prolonged.
He had better deliver
All-everything San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has finally ended his holdout. Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension, making him the highest paid defensive player ever, with the deal reportedly including $122.5 million guaranteed.
Bosa is the reigning Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and, with the money he will be making now, he had better be at least that good this year as far as this 49ers fan is concerned.
Look, I'll take Bosa being back in the fold. Without him, the 49ers have no chance of making the Super Bowl, and that's common knowledge. But the greed turns me off.
Barring injury, Bosa will deserve every bit of grief he gets if his numbers this year are down by as much as one quarterback sack, or, at the least, the attention he gets from other teams' blockers doesn't turn into a raft of sacks for other 49ers pass rushers.
I am not sure of many things, but when it comes to Bosa catching bushels of flack if he doesn't play like the best defensive player ever, of that I am certain.