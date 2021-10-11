It was another busy weekend for the Mustangs. Find out how the Cal Poly athletics program did in matchups in multiple sports, from multiple locations across the west. Learn more about the teams, players and make your plans to attend a game and support your Mustangs in person on GoPoly.com.
Cal Poly falls to Montana State, 45-7, in Big Sky football game
BOZEMAN, Montana -- Matthew McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes and Isaiah Ifanse rushed for two scores and caught a pass for another as Nos. 10-11 Montana State jumped to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 45-7 victory over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon in Bobcat Stadium.
Before a Homecoming crowd of 19,847, the host Bobcats scored in the first quarter on a nine-yard pass from McKay to Treyton Pickering.
A 28-pound second-quarter Bobcat outburst began with a seven-yard run by Ifanse. He followed with a one-yard run for a 21-0 Montana State lead.
After a 74-yard romp down the right sideline by backup quarterback Tommy Mellott, Ifanse reached the end zone once again on a 12-yard pass from McKay to Ifanse.
Callahan O'Reilly returned an interception 39 yards for another touchdown and a 42-0 Bobcat lead less than five minutes into the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Shakobe Harper gets Cal Poly on the scoreboard with 3:39 remaining in the third quarter with an 18-yard run around left end, capping a six-play, 46-yard drive.
Montana State answers with a 46-yard field goal by Blake Glessner early in the fourth quarter, completing the scoring.
Freshman Jaden Jones from Oxnard High School took over at quarterback for Cal Poly on its second series of the game and rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries while completing four of 13 passes for 24 yards in his first college game.
Jones' favorite target was Zedakiah Centers with two catches for 22 yards.
Harper led Cal Poly's ground game with 99 yards on 14 carries, scoring Cal Poly's lone touchdown.
Montana State compiled a 441-264 advantage in total offense and 24-15 in first downs.
McKay completed 14 of 18 passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Top Bobcat receiver was Pickering with four receptions for 23 yards. Ifanse finished with 58 yards on 13 carries, scoring three times (including a reception).
Cal Poly's defensive leaders were linebacker Matt Shotwell with 14 tackles (10 solo) and Fenton Will with 12 stops (six solo). Three of Aaron Cooper's tackles were for lost yardage.
After a bye week, the Mustangs return home to host UC Davis in the annual Battle for the Golden Horseshoe. The Mustang Family Weekend game on Oct. 23 kicks off at 5:05 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
- Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Women's Volleyball Sweeps UC Davis Saturday to Earn Third Straight Victory
DAVIS, Calif. — Led by redshirt senior outside hitter tallying her 11th consecutive match with double-digit kills and the Mustangs recording a 73-percent sideout percentage, the Cal Poly volleyball team swept UC Davis on the road Saturday 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) to earn its third straight win and move to 5-1 in conference play.
Coming off a match against UC Riverside on Thursday in which the Mustangs (7-10, 5-1 BWC) hit a season-high .413, Cal Poly kept its efficient offensive attack going Saturday against the Aggies (5-12, 1-5 BWC), hitting .316 while holding UC Davis to a .137 clip.
Stivers led the way with a team-high 15 kills on 36 swings to hit .361 while also adding seven digs. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Amy Hiatt had a very efficient match offensively as she had nine kills on 17 attempts and finished hitting .365. Until late in the third set she had been hitting over .600. Fellow redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham added seven kills and a pair of service aces.
Junior setter Avalon DeNecochea dished out 31 assists while also adding five digs, four blocks and three kills. Junior middle blocker Meredith Phillips led the Cal Poly defense at the net with a team-high six blocks to go with five kills. In the back row, freshman libero Peyton Dueck had a team-high 14 digs while junior defensive specialist Lea Ungar also had double-digit digs with 10.
The Mustangs’ most dominant set was the first one as they hit .333 and sided-out at a whopping 88-percent rate while never trailing. They got out to a 6-3 to start out before later going up 10-5. UC Davis cut the lead to three at 12-9 before Cal Poly used a 6-2 run to push its lead to 18-11. Up 20-14, the Mustangs scored three of the next four points to extend their lead to 23-17 and went on to win the set 25-17.
Cal Poly had one of its best defensive sets of the season in the second set as the Mustangs held the Aggies to a -.026 hitting percentage and had five blocks. Tied at 4, Cal Poly scored four consecutive points before UC Davis responded with four straight to tie it at again at 8. Tied at 9, Cal Poly went on a 5-1 run to pull ahead 14-10. The Aggies got it back to within one at 15-14 before a 4-1 run by the Mustangs gave them a 19-15 lead. Leading 19-18, Cal Poly finished the set on a 6-1 run to win it 25-19.
In the third set, Cal Poly started out by getting ahead 6-3. After UC Davis got it back to 10-8, the Mustangs went on a 6-1 run to pull away 16-9. The Aggies showed one last fight with a 7-3 run to get it to within three points at 19-16. Up 21-18 later in the set, Cal Poly scored the next four points to close out the set 25-18 and clinch the sweep.
During this three-match winning streak, all three matches have been won via sweeps.
Now with a 5-1 record in the Big West, Cal Poly currently sits in third place in the conference standings behind unbeatens Hawai’i and UCSB.
The Mustangs will have a quick turnaround as they will host CSU Bakersfield at Mott Athletics Center Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. They will then travel to Honolulu to face Hawai’i on Friday, October 15 at 10 p.m. PT.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Women's Golf Captures First Place in Ron Moore Intercollegiate
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- On Friday, the Cal Poly women's golf team finished the first round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate tied for fourth place with San Francisco and 16 strokes behind first-place East Tennessee State.
Two days later, the Mustangs were crowned champions of the 15-team event.
Shattering the school record for 54 holes, Cal Poly compiled a 15-under-par 849 aggregate to win the tournament by eight strokes. The Mustangs bounced back from a first-round 287 total with a 284 on Saturday and 278 on Sunday. The 278 figure is one shy of the school record.
East Tennessee State slipped into second place with back-to-back rounds in the 290s after a first-round 271. San Francisco finished third at 865 while Grand Canyon and host Denver shared fourth place at 866.
The Mustangs notched their 28th title all-time and the 11th in seven seasons under head coach Sofie Aagaard.
Leading the way for Cal Poly were freshman Kaylyn Noh and sophomore Nicole Neale, who shared second place with three other golfers at four-under-par 212.
Noh carded her second round of 68 in the three-day 54-hole tournament while Neale checked in with her second 69. On Noh's scorecard Sunday were seven birdies, one bogey and a double-bogey. Neale checked in with five birdies and a pair of bogeys.
Neale topped the field in par-4 scoring at seven under par while Noh was second in total birdies with 15, carding seven birdies in each of the final two rounds.
Kamille Dimayuga, another freshman, also finished in the top 10, recording a final-round even-par 72 on the 6,415-yard course for a two-under-par 214 total and ninth place.
Also scoring for Cal Poly were Caroline Cantlay with a 74 for an even-par 216 total and 15th place, and Jensen Jalufka with a 69 for a 221 total and 39th place, bouncing 19 spots up the leaderboard on the final day.
Tereza Melecka of East Tennessee State garnered medalist honors with rounds of 69, 70 and 68 for a nine-under-par 207 total, five shots ahead of the five-player runner-up group.
Cal Poly's 55 birdies were the second-most in the tournament while the Mustangs' nine-under-par performance on the par-4 holes was the best.
Noh was third on the par-4 holes at two under par and Dimayuga was fourth at one under par.
Cal Poly plays its final fall tournament Oct. 18-19 at the Ram Classic hosted by Colorado State at the Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo.
- Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Men’s And Women’s Swimming & Diving Both Win Against Fresno Pacific
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Both the Cal Poly men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams beat visiting Fresno Pacific Sunday at Anderson Aquatic Center as the Mustang men and women combined to win all but one of the events.
The Cal Poly men defeated Fresno Pacific 135-59 while the women’s team won 132-60. Two Mustang men’s swimmers and one women’s swimmer each won two events on the afternoon as a total of 14 swimmers won events in Sunday’s dual meet.
The men’s team was highlighted by sophomore Kieran McNulty, the 2021 MPSF Freshman of the Year, winning both the 1,000-yard freestyle and the 500 free as well as junior Ryan Iannaccone winning the 50 free and 100 free.
McNulty won the 1,000 free with a time of 9:45.78 and the 500 free with a time of 4:38.92. Iannaccone won the 50 free with a time of 21:13 and the 100 free with a time of 46.13.
The women’s team was highlighted by junior Kaia Anderson winning both the 1,000 free and 500 free. She swam the 1,000 free in a time of 10:36.83 and the 500 free in a time of 5:11.73.
Elsewhere on the women’s side, sophomore Lauren Gleason picked up a win in the 200 free, junior Samantha Rankin won the 200 IM, junior Erin Kim won the 100 fly, sophomore Katie Faris won the 100 free, sophomore Junie Leigh Carlos won the 100 back, and freshman Didi Djatej won the 100 breaststroke.
Other winners on the men’s side included senior Lars Worlund in the 200 free, junior Brian Wong in the 200 IM, junior Garrison Price in the 100 fly, senior Gennady Sytnik in the 100 backstroke, and junior Andre Yarcan in the 100 breaststroke.
The Mustang men’s and women’s swimming teams will compete next Friday and Saturday in Bakersfield for the CSU Bakersfield Sprint Meet and Invitational. Up next for the diving teams is the Lancer Diving Invite next Saturday in Riverside.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
