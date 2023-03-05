Sometimes Nick Brown went with his fastball Saturday. Sometimes he went with an off-speed pitch.

Whatever the Hancock College freshman right-hander threw, he usually threw for strikes. The Moorpark hitters never did solve him, and Brown, a Bakersfield Stockdale graduate, notched his first complete game of the year, a 6-0 win for the Bulldogs over the Raiders in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Brown scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked none. The Hancock defense turned away the one Moorpark serious scoring threat against Brown by turning a double play with runners on first and third and one out in the third inning.

"I was just pounding the zone," Brown said afterward. He moved to 2-1 with his first complete game in his five pitching appearances this year.

Hancock (11-5, 5-0) was set to go for the sweep of its three-game series with Moorpark (7-9, 2-2), with the teams set to play a rare Sunday game, at 1 p.m. at Moorpark, as a make-up of an earlier rained out game between the two teams.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. Hancock left fielder Luke Wenzel walloped a bases-clearing one out triple to left against Moorpark reliever Trevor Sieger for the first runs of the game.

"It was a good at-bat, and Wenzel went and hit the pitch," Hancock coach Chris Stevens said afterward.

Niko Pecskovzky drove in the fourth Hancock run of the inning then Wenzel was balked home for third when Sieger threw a pitch to the plate after Hancock batter Isaiah Hernandez had asked for time out, which the home plate umpire granted, and Hernandez stepped out of the batter's box.

Gavin Long drove in the last Hancock run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, scoring catcher Brayan Nunez who tripled off the center field fence.

"I had to sit a little bit," when the Bulldogs were scoring all those runs in the sixth inning, said Brown

"We didn't have great offense today, but we had timely hitting," said Stevens. The Bulldogs made one inconsequential error, in the ninth inning.

Moorpark right-hander Brendon Klugman (1-1) went 5.1 innings and took the loss. He hit Tommy Kendlinger with a pitch and gave up a single to Elijah Pasqual before leaving, and those runs were charged to him when Wenzel doubled.

As Kendlinger was stealing second base the throw from home hit Klugman, who had bent down to try to get out of the way of it, and hit Klugman square in the back. The Moorpark coaches went out to briefly check on Klugman, but Klugman laughed the incident off.

Nunez had two hits, including a double in the first inning. Keelor Loveridge, the No. 9 hitter in the Hancock lineup, singled twice.