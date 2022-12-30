With Hancock College and Moorpark College tied at 17-all in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock, Hancock kicker Arath Acosta, with a stiff wind blowing in from the west, faced the south end zone and lined up for a 45-yard field goal try.
The situation was far from the most difficult a field goal kicker had ever faced. It was also far from the easiest.
Hancock long snapper Leo Togia's snap to holder Ray Seabury was on the money, Seabury's hold for Acosta was a good one and Acosta drilled his kick between the uprights with plenty of room and distance to spare.
Moorpark kicker Daniel Burke's subsequent field goal try went wide left, and the Bulldogs had a 20-17 win in overtime against the Raiders in the Strawberry Bowl, Hancock's third straight win in a bowl game.
Hancock's Strawberry Bowl victory ranks as No. 3 among Times sports stories in 2022.
"I knew it was good from the time my foot hit the ball," Acosta, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate, said afterward.
"That was the biggest field goal I've ever kicked."
Togia could not have done a better job, or delivered in a bigger moment, in his debut as a long snapper.
"That was Leo's first time for us as a long snapper," said Hancock coach Seth Damron. "Our regular snapper is done. He's injured."
Both teams finished 6-5. Hancock, at 3-2 in the National Northern League, shared the league championship with Ventura and College of the Canyons. Moorpark went 4-1 in the American Pacific League and finished second behind Santa Barbara.
Both offenses, Hancock's going first, went backward after customarily starting 25 yards from the end zone in their respective first overtime possessions. Moorpark backup quarterback Luke Rasmussen took the one overtime shot at the end zone by either side, but his third-down pass for Blake Batarse never had a chance, sailing far over Batarse's head and falling incomplete.
Hancock sophomore Latrell Brown wrapped up a strong second half of the season by rushing for a game-high 158 yards on 18 carries. He was the Hancock Player of the Game. Brown started the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown run at the 13:35 mark of the third quarter.
Moorpark wide receiver Arcelles Johnson caught two touchdown passes from Raiders starter Maccloud Crowton, one a one-handed grab that went for 31 yards. Johnson was the Moorpark Player of the Game.
Hancock defensive end Andrew Lauritzen was the Defensive Player of the Game. He blocked a 24-yard Burke field goal try in the first quarter of regulation.
Johnson's second touchdown catch put the Raiders ahead 14-7. The Bulldogs tied it on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Esekielu Storer to Jaleel Walker then Acosta put the Bulldogs ahead 17-14 with a 41-yard field goal with 2:40 left.
With Rasmussen making some timely completions, the Raiders drove from their 21 to the Bulldogs 2. On fourth down from there, Moorpark kept its offense on the field.
Hancock called timeout and the Moorpark field goal unit came on. The Bulldogs called time again, out went the Moorpark field goal unit and in came the Raiders offense. A false start penalty against the Raiders nixed their plans to go for the win.
After Lauritzen blocked his first field goal try and Burke missed a 26-yarder later, Burke delivered and knotted the game at 17-all. Acosta, however, eventually gave the Bulldogs the win.
Hancock beat San Bernardino Valley College in a 2018 bowl game and Mt. San Jacinto College in another bowl game in 2019. Both of those games were night games at Righetti High School, and both went down to the wire.
The Bulldogs staved off a big late SBVC rally and salted the win away when the Wolverines recovered a last-chance onside kick two yards short of the required 10-yard kickoff distance. In 2019, with Mt. San Jacinto out of timeouts, Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia successfully ran around in the backfield, going down as time ran out.
Garcia graduated from Pioneer Valley.
Hancock fell to 3-5, 1-2 after giving up the winning touchdown with 25 seconds left at Ventura. The Bulldogs responded by winning three straight, a come-from-behind 36-29 win at home against Long Beach, their first win against the Vikings in eight tries, a 13-7 win at Bakersfield in their regular season finale and then the win against Moorpark in the Strawberry Bowl.