Righetti junior Caden Cuccia had a big week last week. As a result, he is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 15, as determined by voters.
Cuccia helped the Righetti baseball team to a 3-1 showing at the Central Coast Classic that it hosted at Righetti last week. The Warriors beat highly regarded Newbury Park 5-2 in its last tournament game.
Cuccia garnered 70,449 votes of the 110,460 votes cast and won out in a field of six candidates for the Player of the Week honor. He had multiple hits throughout the Central Coast Classic and pitched a two-hit complete game in a 7-2 Righetti tournament win over Westlake Village Westlake.
At the plate, the Righetti junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Lisette Coria earned 38,174 votes. She was the runner-up for the Player of the Week award. Coria hit .571 and went 4-for-7 in the first game of the Hancock College softball team's sweep of Cuesta in a Western State Conference North Division doubleheader.
The sweep kept the Bulldogs' playoff hopes alive.
Here is a rundown of the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Mya Mendoza, Hancock softball, 887 votes
Mendoza had six RBIs in the first game and hit a grand slam in the second to help the Bulldogs to their two-game sweep of Cuesta.
Gabi Arias, Lompoc softball, 506 votes
Arias circled the bases for a walk-off, inside-the-park grand slam in Lompoc's 12-2 win over San Marcos in the Best of the West Tournament at the Hagerman Sports Complex. When Arias scored, that gave the Braves the 10-run margin they needed for the game to be called after six innings.
Arias went 3-for-5 in the game.
Emily Fortin, Righetti softball
Fortin pitched a complete game in each of the host team's two wins at the Best of the West Tournament, 11-1 over St. Bonaventure (called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the run rule) and 4-0 over Merced El Capitan.
Brayan Nunez, Hancock baseball
The Bulldogs catcher went a total of 3-for-7 in Hancock's two non-conference wins over Pasadena, 7-5 at Pasadena and 5-4 at Hancock. Nunez snapped a 5-all tie with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th to lift Hancock to a win in the first game.