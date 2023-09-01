A long-time fixture in the Hancock football program, Ricky Aguilar, has returned as the team's new head coach.

Albeit, he was named the new Bulldogs head coach very late in the preparation process for the 2023 season. Aguilar arrived last month, only weeks before Hancock began fall drills and less than two months before the team's Sept. 2 season opener against Orange Coast College at home (2 p.m. kickoff).

Hancock College 2023 schedule 09/02 ORANGE COAST, 2 p.m. 09/09 @ East Los Angeles, 4 p.m. 09/16 @ Mount San Antonio, 6 p.m. 09/23 VENTURA*, 2 p.m. 09/30 @ Moorpark*, 4 p.m. 10/14 BAKERSFIELD*, 2 p.m. 10/21 @ College of the Canyons*, 2 p.m. 10/28 SANTA BARBARA*, 2 p.m. 11/04 ANTELOPE VALLEY*, 1 p.m. 11/11 @ El Camino*, 4 p.m. * - Northern League game. HOME GAMES IN CAPS.

"I came in at the 11th hour," Aguilar said during the first day of Hancock fall practice drills. Aguilar replaces Seth Damron who left after two seasons as head coach to become the offensive coordinator at Bakersfield College, a league rival of Hancock's.

The Bulldogs went 6-5, 3-2 in 2022, Damron's last season, earned a three-way share of the Northern League championship and beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl that Hancock hosted. The Bulldogs have won the last three bowl games they've played in.

Aguilar graduated from Lompoc High School in 2001. He played a season and a half of professional baseball, but since his playing days at Hancock in 2004 and 2005, he has been a long-time football coach.

He was an assistant coach at Pioneer Valley last season. He was an assistant at Hancock from 2009-2018, serving as the defensive coordinator for six seasons and also as the defensive line and secondary coach.

As for his new team, "I'm just getting the feel of all these guys," said Aguilar.

The head coach is far from what is new when it comes to Hancock football in 2023.

New-look league

The Northern League has grown from six teams to eight. Hancock will play only three non-league games this year as opposed to the five the Bulldogs played in the past.

East Los Angeles and Long Beach, both of whom the Bulldogs beat last year, have left the Northern League. The comeback win against Long Beach, the first win over the Vikings in program history, started the three-game run that lifted Hancock from 3-5 to a share of the league title and the Strawberry Bowl win.

Santa Barbara City College and Moorpark will join the Northern League for the 2023 campaign. The Bulldogs beat both last year, the Vaqueros 21-10 in Hancock's season opener and the Raiders 20-17 in the Strawberry Bowl on Arath Acosta's field goal in overtime.

Though graduation hit the Bulldogs hard, Acosta is one returner the Bulldogs will have.

Antelope Valley and El Camino have joined the Northern League. Ventura, College of the Canyons and Bakersfield return. Hancock lost to Canyons and Ventura then beat Long Beach and Bakersfield to earn a share of the league title.

Hancock last played Antelope Valley in 2019. The Bulldogs have not played El Camino since 2013, though they have scrimmaged the Warriors twice in recent years. The Bulldogs have not beaten Ventura since 2006, according to Hancock records. Hancock schedules for 2008 and 2009 were not available in the school archives.

New-look defense

Graduation slammed the unit. All of the top Hancock tacklers from last year graduated.

Aguilar is confident he can get big contributions from several players on his defense, though, particularly cornerback Adarious Odom, safety Aaron Small, defensive tackle Brodee Tucker, middle linebacker Keyshawn Pu'a and safety Trent Kimmel.

Odom, Small and Tucker are returners from last year. Pu'a last played in 2021, and Kimmel last played in 2019.

Pu'a was a two-way standout at Nipomo High School.

"I played here in 2021 then I took a year off," from football, said Pu'a.

"The football part has come back to me pretty quick," Pu'a said. "I think we've got a lot of potential. Execution is a big part of it. If you don't execute, of course, you're not going to get anywhere."

The outlook on offense

Latrell Brown had a breakout second half of the 2022 season and wound up rushing for more than 700 yards on the year to become yet another particularly productive back in a long line of distinguished Hancock rushers.

He graduated. So did Dior Kennedy, the team's second-leading rusher.

Hancock's top two receivers, Jaleel Walker and Raymond Paulo, also graduated. "We've got some skill position guys back though," said sophomore quarterback Jack Clavel, who is one of those guys.

Clavel graduated from Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington. He started two games last year in place of the regular starter, sophomore Esekielu Storer, who was injured. Clavel completed 17 of his 42 passes for an average of just under 95 yards a game, with two touchdown passes and one interception.

"I think my timing is definitely ahead of where it was at this time last year," said Clavel.

As for the team in general, "This year there have been a lot of (veterans) stepping up, helping the new guys learn the system," Clavel said.

Although the Bulldogs lost their leading running backs and receivers, the Bulldogs do have several key skills position returners.

"John Allen actually hammered another team's defender, put him to sleep. He's back," said Clavel. "You'll see Ferrari Busby running around."

Allen and Busby both averaged more than four yards a carry last year, and they ran for 427 yards between them on the year. Allen rushed for four touchdowns and played in all 11 games. Busby played in eight.

Tight ends Alex Sutton and Joey Garza also return. Sutton, an Orcutt Academy graduate, made some key receptions during Hancock's late run last season. Garza, who graduated from Nipomo, is a reliable blocker.

Garza is bullish on the offensive line. "We've got a lot of guys who are coming back," he said.

"The offensive line is like the engine of a car," said Garza. "If they can't block, (the running backs) ain't going nowhere."

Tackle Saipale Fuimaono and guard Peko Leasiolagi, two anchors on the offensive line, return.

Offensive and defensive units

With fall drills just starting, Aguilar said, "All positions are wide open."

Specialists

Though not much else was settled at press time, Aguilar said Acosta will do the kicking for the Bulldogs this year.

Coaching staff

Kris Dutra, the Bulldogs head coach from 2001 to 2019 and the winningest all-time Hancock head football coach, is the offensive coordinator. The defensive coordinator is Rob Fukuhara.

The Bulldogs have an ample coaching staff. Besides Dutra and Fukuhara, other Hancock assistants include Frankie Mendez, Joe Parker, Dan Atencio, Buddy Garcia, Ed Herrmann, Hector Gil, George Heather, Bubba Varela and Don Cross.

Herrmann was the former veteran offensive coordinator at Hancock and is a former veteran Righetti head coach. Cross is a former Cabrillo head coach. Gil kicked the winning field goal in Hancock's win over San Bernardino Valley College in the 2018 American Bowl.