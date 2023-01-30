It's official.
Following nearly a month of speculation on social media since he entered the transfer portal, Sam Huard signed a financial aid agreement on Sunday and announced on Monday that he will make Cal Poly the next stop in his collegiate career to display his quarterback abilities.
Huard, believed to be Cal Poly's first five-star signing in football who played in two seasons at Washington, is reuniting with his high school coach, Sheldon Cross of Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash. Cross was named Cal Poly's new offensive coordinator on Jan. 18 by first-year Mustang head coach Paul Wulff, a former head coach at Eastern Washington and Washington State.
Excited for the next chapter 🌴 #rollstangs pic.twitter.com/QdvNeB03HM— Sam Huard (@samhuard11) January 30, 2023
"We are very excited adding Sam to our recruiting class and to our team." said Wulff. "With Sam coming in the spring, he will add immediate competition and elevate the position as a whole.
"Obviously, he had an outstanding high school career, but was in a tough situation at the University of Washington," Wulff added. "He wanted a change and different environment. Previous relationships with Sam and his family is also a very important piece to Sam coming to Cal Poly.
"At the end of the day, like I said, we will do everything we need to do to move the needle for our program. Recruiting is extremely important and vital. We are excited with what is in store for Cal Poly Football moving forward."
Huard has three seasons of eligibility remaining and will join a crowded group of quarterbacks at Cal Poly. Jaden Jones started the first three games of the Mustangs' 2022 season before sustaining a knee injury and Spencer Brasch, his replacement, passed for a career-high 415 yards and equaled his career high with four touchdowns in a season-ending 49-42 victory over Portland State and finished with 2,604 yards through the air, No. 2 all-time in the Cal Poly record book.
Brasch finished the season completing 206 of 348 passes with 19 touchdowns. His 206 completions is a school record, surpassing the 196 passes completed by Robert Perez in 1986, while his 348 attempts is No. 2 behind Mike Fisher's 386 attempts in 1994. The 19 touchdowns are No. 6 all-time. Add his statistics from a year ago and Brasch now is No. 4 in career passing yards (4,329), No. 3 in completions (351), No. 3 in attempts (615) and seventh with 29 touchdowns.
Also on the roster are Bo Kelly, Jackson Pavitt and Bryce Weiner.
Huard's father, Damon, played quarterback at Washington, lettering from 1993 through 1995, and finished his career as the UW's all-time leading passer in terms of career yards. Damon went on to 12-year career in the NFL, winning two Super Bowl rings while playing for the New England Patriots.
Sam's uncle, Brock, was also a starting QB at Washington (1996-98) and broke his older brother's Husky passing yards record before playing for the Colts and Seahawks in the NFL. Another uncle, Luke, played football at North Carolina and was later a graduate assistant coach at Washington.
Listed No. 3 on the Husky depth chart at quarterback, Huard said it was difficult to give up his dream of following his father, Damon, and uncle, Brock, as Washington's starting quarterback.
"What do I want more? Do I want to go play right now, or do I want to continue to stick it out, because this has been my dream?" Huard told the Seattle Times. "Do I really want to leave here like this, having really not played much? It was not how I expected to come in (to Washington), but sometimes that's life.
"Part of me just really wanted to stick it out and continue to grow and develop, and then hopefully get my opportunity down the road," Huard added, "but I wanted a fresh start and a chance to compete to go play. That's what ultimately led me to making this decision."
The left-handed Huard (6-2, 193) played in four games, starting one, as a true freshman at Washington in 2021. He went 2-for-5 for 31 yards in his Husky debut against Arkansas State and also attempted one pass in a win at Arizona. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 20 yards versus Arizona State and made his first collegiate start in the Apple Cup against Washington State, going 17-for-31 for 190 yards and one touchdown.
Last fall, Huard played in just one game, completing both of his pass attempts for 24 yards late in the Portland State contest, won by the Huskies 52-6, as a backup for Michael Penix Jr.
At Kennedy Catholic, Huard produced much more prolific numbers, breaking the Washington state record for career passing yards as he raised his career mark to 13,214 yards with a 514-yard, eight-touchdown performance against Kentwood. That was in the third game of his senior season -- halfway through the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. Shortly after, he enrolled at Washington for the start of the 2021 spring quarter. In those three prep games, Huard passed for 1,473 yards and 21 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Huard, who finished his prep career with 153 touchdown passes (No. 3 in the state), led the state in passing yards in both his sophomore and junior seasons. The four-year starter led the Lancers to a 3-0 mark during his senior-shortened season, 11-1 and a spot in the state 4A quarterfinals as a junior and back-to-back 6-4 marks as a sophomore and freshman years.
Huard will enroll at Cal Poly for the Spring Quarter and will participate in Spring Camp starting April 4.
This report is from Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications Eric Burdick.