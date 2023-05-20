Von Gordon helped the Santa Ynez boys golf team make some history last week, and he is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 13, as determined by voters.

Gordon shot a 75 at the CIF Central Section Division 2 Finals at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, leading the Pirates to the team championship, the first sectional divisional title in program history. Santa Ynez shot a team score of 395.

Gordon garnered 347 of the 569 votes cast and won out in a field of eight candidates. Earlier this week, Gordon and teammate Rye Winans advanced out of the Central Section Individual Tournament at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno and into the SCGA/CIF Southern California Regional that will take place next week.

Estevan Fonseca was the runner-up in the Player of the Week voting with 133 votes. The Pioneer Valley right-hander tossed a two-hit complete game as the Panthers landed a three-way share of the Ocean League championship with Cabrillo and Atascadero with a 4-0 win at home over Nipomo in a regular season finale.

Here is a rundown on the rest of the field and the candidates' accomplishments.

Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc boys track

Alonzo won the Central Section Division 2 100 title in a career best 10.95 seconds.

Jazmyn Molina, Pioneer Valley softball

Molina pitched her second perfect game of the season, this time in a regular season finale, a 10-0 win at San Luis Obispo that clinched the Ocean League championship for the Panthers. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Molina tossed a perfect game against Orcutt Academy earlier in the season. That one was called after six innings because of the run rule.

Erwin Taomi, St. Joseph boys track

Taomi won the Division 4 shot put championship with a career best mark of 49 feet, 11.5 inches.

Natalie Aguilar, Lompoc softball

Aguilar had two hits and drove in two runs in the Braves' 8-4 Mountain league win over Mission Prep.

Lily Gash, Nipomo girls track

Gash notched three top-four finishes at the Division 3 Meet at Nipomo, leading the Titans to a runner-up finish behind team champion Templeton. Gash finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.71, third in the 300 hurdles in 48.49 and fourth in the pole vault at 12-0.

Nasim Moody, Hancock College men's track and field

Moody advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships with a fifth-place finish in the long jump at 6.95 meters at the Southern California Finals at San Diego Mesa.