Six Hancock College men's soccer players have earned All-Western State Conference North Division honors. The announcement came on Monday.
Bulldogs Eric Diaz and Jose Perez made the All-WSC North First Team. Diaz, a Cabrillo High School graduate, started in all 18 of his appearances and played a crucial role on defense for the Bulldogs. Perez, an Oceano naive, ended the season with 20 points after racking up eight goals and four assists through 15 games.
Hancock's Jose Espinoza and Jesus Hinojosa landed on the All-WSC North Second Team. Espinoza, a Santa Maria native, tallied 20 points on the season, including nine goals and two assists through 17 games. Hinojosa notched 15 points, with five goals and five assists, during his sophomore campaign. He was a leading midfielder for the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs Oscar Monroy and Luis Garcia earned Honorable Mention. Monroy started in 17 of his 18 season appearances and was a pillar for the Hancock defensive back line. Garcia, a goalkeeper, made 88 saves. He appeared in 14 games for coach Billy Vinnedge's squad.
Hancock finished 4-13-3, 3-6-1.
Hancock women roll
The Hancock College women's basketball team rolled to its second straight lopsided non-conference win, 93-31 at Gavilan College Thursday night.
The Bulldogs beat Taft 103-37 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last Saturday in the last game of the Hancock College Crossover Tournament. Thursday night, Hancock led 40-6 going into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs moved to 8-5. The Rams are 0-10.
Five Hancock players scored in double figures. Giselle Calderon scored a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs. Mya Mendoza put in 18. Chyanna Tell sank four of her five 3-point shots and finished with 16 points, Kayla Taylor put in 11 and Mallory Branum added 10.
Genesis Moreta led the Rams with 11 points. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Jay Trejo snared a game-high nine rebounds for the Rams.
Chloe Blankenship snared eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, and Tell had seven. Alex Paquet doled out eight assists for Hancock, and Calderon had five.
Hancock will play Glendale at 5 p.m. next Wednesday at the Glendale Holiday Crossover. The Vaqueros beat the Bulldogs 64-54 on Dec. 9 in Hancock's first game at the Hancock College Crossover.
Hancock men 79, Monterey Peninsula 77
The Bulldogs (7-5) won their fourth straight, edging the Lobos (6-6) at the Coach Carr Classic at San Jose City College.
No other details were available. At press time, Hancock was scheduled to play De Anza at 5 p.m. Friday in another Crossover game.
The Bulldogs kept their momentum after winning their third straight, 78-66, in a non-conference game at Santa Monica last Saturday. Hancock power forward/center Taevon Pierre-Louis notched a triple-double in that one, with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Kevin Kogbara and Darryl Brooks II led balanced Hancock scoring with 15 points each. Quincy Bentley scored 12 points, and Onias Outlaw put in 11.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.