Team Central Coast defeated Team Central Valley 11-7 last weekend to win the inaugural The McNeil Cup at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo last weekend.
The Central Coast squad led 6-2 going into singles play Sunday and went on to the win.
The McNeil Cup is named after tournament sponsor and Nipomo High School graduate Jeff McNeil, who plays for the New York Mets.
Ten high school golfers from the Central Coast played 10 of their Central Valley counterparts in a Ryder Cup-style event last weekend. The Coast team took the Saturday morning session 3 1/2 to 1/2 and added to their lead with a 2 1/2-1 1/2 win in the four-ball session.
Team Central Coast featured golfers from St. Joseph High School to the south to Carmel High School to the north. Luke Montoya of Mission Prep sealed the win for the Central Coast by sinking a birdie putt on hole 16. Montoya finished at 4-under in his singles match and defeated Ansen Tran of Clovis North 3 and 1.
Montoya and his playing partner, Zack Tarter of Hanford Sierra Pacific, both went 2-0-1 in the three sessions. Owen Bousman of Templeton also finished unbeaten, going 2-0 for the Central Coast.
Seven players who took part in the McNeil Cup are committed to playing college golf. From Team Central Coast, Curtis Da Silva of Carmel Stevenson School has committed to Pepperdine and Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo has committed Cal State East Bay. Both are seniors. Montoya, a junior, has committed to Cal Poly.
From Team Central Valley, Clovis Buchanan senior James Watney has committed to St. Mary's, Fresno Bullard senior Nick Mouser will play golf at Cal State San Marcos, and Buchanan junior Chris Bettencourt, along with Bullard junior Steven Rivera, has committed to Fresno State.
Girls water polo
Northern Regional Tournament
Arroyo Grande 6, San Jose Leland 1
Natalie Whitfield and Ane Smith scored two goals apiece, and Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Bay Burnett made 11 saves as the Eagles (26-7) won on the road in the first round Tuesday.
Backup Eagles goalkeeper Aubrie Kirby Tatro made four saves. Sophie McGehee and Kayla Cecera scored a goal apiece for the Eagles, and Cecera, Whitfield and Kai Smith each had an assist.
Boys water polo
Northern Regional
Atherton Sacred Heart Prep 17, Arroyo Grande 10
The Gators (22-7) defeated the Eagles (26-7) at Sacred Heart Prep in the first round Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande beat Clovis North 12-7 at Arroyo Grande last Saturday night for the CIF Central Section Divison 1 championship.
Central Section honors Morales
Pioneer Valley High School Director Anthony Morales has been named the Central Section Athletic Director of the Year.
Davis will receive the honor publicly at the C.S.A.D.A. Conference Awards Banquet at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara April 22.
He will also be featured in the organization's newsletter this summer.