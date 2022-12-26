A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week.

The class includes San Luis Obispo High grad Thomas Cole, who has transferred from UCLA. Cole is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman who participated in spring practice at UCLA before briefly retiring from football. He did not see action during the fall.

Cole was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.

Aiden Ramos, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound La Puente Bishop Amat senior, racked up his 303 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns on 33 carries against Murrieta Valley in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 2 Playoffs, signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue his respective academic and athletic careers at Cal Poly.

So did Bakersfield Liberty safety Kresean Kizzy. The 5-10, 160-pound Kizzy made an 85-yard touchdown catch, ran a kickoff back 96 yards for one score and returned an interception 48 yards for another score in the state Division 1-A championship game, leading Liberty to a 48-20 win against Pittsburg for the state championship.

Kizzy became the first player to score on offense, defense and special teams in state playoff history.

The dozen signees include three safeties, two offensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks, one defensive lineman, a quarterback, a wide receiver, a linebacker and one running back, Ramos.

This is the first class of new head coach Paul Wulff, who was promoted from an assistant position to the head job after Beau Baldwin left to take the offensive coordinator position at Arizona State.

The safeties are Troy Bean, DeMel Turner and Chris Snyder. Bean made 147 tackles and intercepted five passes in two varsity seasons at Temecula Great Oak. Turner was a two-way player who helped Lemoore win the Central Section Division 2 championship. On defense, Turner was in on 59 tackles, including nine solo stops, and returned one of his two recovered fumbles for a touchdown. Turner also made two interceptions.

Snyder made 48 tackles for Chula Vista Mater Dei Catholic. The Crusaders won the San Diego Section Division 1 championship, and Snyder's late interception preserved Mater Dei Catholic's 26-18 win against Oakland McClymonds in the Division 2-AA state championship game.

The cornerbacks are Kizzy and Delano Franklin. Franklin was a two-way player at Bishop Amat. On defense, he made 26 tackles (16 solo) and intercepted three passes.

The offensive linemen are 6-foot-5, 340-pound Jayden Smith of Stockton McNair High school and Cole. Smith has been nominated to play in the Bay Area Cali Classic that takes place Jan. 28 in San Leandro.

The quarterback is 6-3, 175-pound Dieter Barr of Long Beach St. PiusX-St. Matthias Academy. Barr passed for 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season.

The defensive lineman is 6-1, 285-pound tackle Marquise Jones Jr., who played for Fresno San Joaquin Memorial. Jones was in on 60 tackles (40 solo), made 8.5 sacks and recovered one fumble for a Panthers team that lost in the Central Section Division 1 championship game to Liberty.

The wide receiver is Jordan Garrison of Westlake Village Westlake. Garrison made 48 catches for 433 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season. He caught a career-high seven passes in a game three times.

The linebacker is Charles Sullivan, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder who played for El Centro Central Union. Sullivan notched 57 tackles (33 solo), including 7.0 tackles for lost yardage.