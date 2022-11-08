Last week was a pretty busy, and productive, one for area football teams.
St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande and Pioneer Valley all advanced in the CIF Central Section playoffs last Friday night. Last Saturday, Hancock College scored a big 36-29 come-from-behind win at home against Long Beach and stayed in contention for a three-way share of the Northern League championship.
All six Northern League teams are 2-2 in league games heading into Nov. 12 regular season finales.
Nine candidates are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Nov. 5. Here is a summary of the nine, and their accomplishments.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
Elena put up 50 passes and completed 36 of them, for 466 yards, in No. 7 Santa Maria's 40-34 loss at No. 2 Madera South in the first round of the Central Section Division 5 playoffs.
The Santa Maria junior threw four touchdown passes and one interception.
Latrell Brown, Hancock College RB
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5 ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the big Hancock win against Long Beach.
Brown scored the first Hancock touchdown on a 65-yard run. He scored from five yards out to pull Hancock within 29-27 - the Bulldogs tied the game on a two-point conversion pass - then helped set up the winning touchdown on a 47-yard run to the Long Beach 19.
Jesse Garza, Hancock LB
Garza was in on a team-high 10 tackles last Saturday, with five solo stops and five assisted tackles.
Anthony Arias, Pioneer Valley RB-DB
Arias rushed for a game high 89 yards and two touchdowns, from five and 25 yards out, as the No. 8 Panthers blanked No. 9 Delano 27-0 at PV in the first round of the Division 5 Playoffs.
Pioneer Valley will play at No. 1 Bishop Union at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley K-P
Brafman boosted the Panthers with field goals of 19 and 37 yards in their win against the Tigers.
Dylan Pirkl, Pioneer Valley OT-DT
Pirkl helped lead the way as the Panthers linemen steadily opened up running lanes for Pioneer Valley's ball carriers. On defense, he helped the Panthers unit post its first shutout this year.
Jeremiah Philson, St. Joseph DB
Philson ran an interception back for a touchdown and picked off one other pass as the No. 6 Knights routed No. 11 Clovis East 41-6 in a Division 1 first-round game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium last Friday night.
St. Joseph (10-1) will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the quarterfinals.
Damian Santos, Arroyo Grande WR-DB
Santos caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 9 Eagles won in an upset, 27-20, at No. 8 Delano Chavez, in a Division 3 first-round game.
Arroyo Grande will play at top seed, and Mountain League rival, Mission Prep at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the quarterfinals. The Royals edged the Eagles 41-35 in an Oct. 14 regular season game at Mission Prep.
Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR
Beard, one of the leading receivers in the area who is among the top 20 in the state, pulled in six catches for 74 yards for the No. 12 Pirates in their 49-3 loss at No. 5 Kerman in the first round of Division 3.