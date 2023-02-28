It was a busy and productive week for area athletes and teams last week.

One area wrestler medaled at the CIF Wrestling Championships, and six area teams won a CIF Central Section divisional championship.

A dozen candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 25. Here is a rundown on the 12 and their accomplishments.

Readers can vote for the Player of the Week at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. One winner will be announced after the poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

Austria Holland, Nipomo girls wrestling

The No. 5 seed in the 106 pounds weight class finished sixth at the CIF Wrestling Championships, earning herself a spot on the medals podium and qualifying for the nationals.

Kate Barnett, Nipomo softball

Templeton scored a 6-5 non-league walkoff win in nine innings against the Titans, but Barnett struck out 19 batters, hit two and walked just one. Four runs against her were earned, but Nipomo coach Robert Oliver said three balls were misplayed in the Nipomo outfield. Barnett was 1-for-1 at the plate, with a sacrifice fly, two walks and a run scored.

Barnett has signed to play softball at Cal State Long Beach. Oliver said Barnett took last softball season off to participate in track.

Jimmy Villanueva, Lompoc boys soccer

The Lompoc goalkeeper made two saves in the shootout phase, and the No. 14 Braves won 4-2 on penalty kicks in the shootout at top seed Riverdale to take the Central Section Division 4 championship. The teams tied 1-1 before the shootout phase began.

Yvette Rodriguez, Lompoc girls soccer

The goalkeeper made four saves, and No. 5 Lompoc won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union to earn the Central Section Division 4 title.

Eddie Garces, Santa Maria boys soccer

Garces gave the Saints his usual good ballhandling on offense and steadied the Santa Maria defense late as the No. 5 Saints beat No. 6 Pioneer Valley 2-0 in overtime at Santa Maria to win the Central Section Division 2 title in a final between the crosstown rivals. Santa Maria won its first divisional championship since 2005. Both teams qualified for the regional playoffs by winning their respective divisional semifinal games.

Luis Marin, St. Joseph boys basketball

Marin scored a team high 18 points on seven-for-13 shooting from the field as the No. 3 Knights beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 at Selland Arena in Fresno Saturday night to win the Division 1 championship. Marin also had four assists and made three steals. The Knights turned the tables on the Golden Hawks after Clovis West rallied from a 15-point second half deficit in regulation to beat St. Joseph for the 2022 Division 1 title.

No. 3 St. Joseph will play at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Open Division semifinals of the CIF Northern California Regional. St. Joseph and Dougherty Valley both drew a first-round bye.

Brayan Robles, Pioneer Valley boys soccer

Santa Maria eventually broke through and scored, on two Inri Torres goals, to take the Division 1 title, but Robles helped the Panthers keep the Saints off the scoreboard until late in the first overtime. Robles, a fullback, has given Pioneer Valley steady defense all season.

Isabella Ruiz, St. Joseph girls soccer

Ruiz scored twice as the No. 1 Knights beat Bakersfield Centennial 7-1 for the Division 2 title on a cold, rainy, windy Friday night at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

Kylee Garcia, Lompoc girls basketball

Garcia made a 12-foot floater on the baseline for the winning basket as No. 5 Lompoc beat No. 12 Tulare Union 32-31 at Selland Arena Friday to win the Division 4 championship.

Alexandria Paquet, Hancock College women's basketball

Paquet scored a total of 32 points, on 12-for-22 shooting from the field, as the Bulldogs split two games in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional. No. 10 Hancock beat No. 23 Southwestern 77-69 at Hancock in the first round then lost 55-50 at No. 7 Glendale in the second. Paquet snared a team-high seven rebounds in the Glendale game. First-year Hancock coach Andre Scott's team finished 21-9, the first time in program history a Bulldogs team notched at least 20 wins in a season.

Vondre Chase, Hancock men's basketball

The No. 17 Bulldogs lost 74-73 at No. 16 West Los Angeles College in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional but Chase, a sophomore from Watertown Massachusetts, scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor.

Luke Kovach, Hancock baseball

The Cal Poly signee gave up just two hits in his six innings on the mound as the Bulldogs beat Los Angeles Pierce 9-0 at Hancock's John Osborne Field to complete a three-game series sweep of the Brahmas to start Hancock's Western State Conference North Division campaign.