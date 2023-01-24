Voters can choose from nearly a dozen candidates for Times area Player of the Week. This time, the voting is for the week of Jan. 16-21.

Here is a rundown of the candidates and their accomplishments.

Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock College men's basketball

With 24 points and 18 rebounds, Pierre-Louis kept his streak of a double-double in every Bulldogs Western State Conference North Division game alive at five. Hancock moved to 5-0 in the WSC North and stayed in first place by holding off Santa Barbara College for an 81-77 win at home Saturday.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

Johnson scored 24 points and snared 20 rebounds for a huge double-double as the Spartans beat Nipomo in a Mountain League game. Orcutt Academy is in second place behind St. Joseph.

Ivan Guerrero, Santa Ynez boys soccer

The Pirates goalkeeper helped his team stay close in a 2-1 loss at home to Righetti Friday night in a showdown for first place in the Ocean League. Guerrero posted a shutout the next day as Santa Ynez edged Dunn 1-0 in a non-league rivalry game at Santa Ynez between the two schools that are just down the road from each other.

Jorge Adame, Santa Maria boys basketball

Adame racked up another double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds, as the Saints beat Paso Robles at home to move to 4-3 in the Ocean League.

Yoceline Mendez, Pioneer Valley girls soccer

Mendez scored twice as the Panthers beat Orcutt Academy at home for their first Ocean League win of the season.

Annalyssa Cota, St. Joseph girls basketball

Cota gave the Knights a big all-around game, with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as St. Joseph won at Righetti in a Mountain League rivalry game between the cross-street rivals.

Sylena Heredia, Righetti girls soccer

Heredia scored the winning goal in the last two minutes against Lompoc Friday night and tallied once in a 4-0 win against Templeton the next day as the Warriors stayed unbeaten in the Ocean League with two wins at home.

Jacob Manzo, Lompoc boys basketball

Manzo scored 21 points for the Braves in their Mountain League win against Pioneer Valley.

Terry Butler, Righetti boys basketball

Butler scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals in Righetti's Mountain League win over Cabrillo.

Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc girls basketball

Figuereo scored 13 points and made four steals in Lompoc's Ocean League win against Pioneer Valley. She scored 18 points and made three steals in the Braves' league loss to Santa Maria three nights earlier.

Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph boys basketball

Hamilton scored a combined 38 points and snared a combined 24 rebounds as the Knights won three times last week to move to 7-0 in the Mountain League.