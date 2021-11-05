Righetti's Ryan Boivin tries to fend off Atascadero's Diego Real during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game in Orcutt. Boivin had a touchdown run in the Warriors' 28-6 win. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Righetti's Elias Martinez carries the ball during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game against Atascadero. The Warriors won 28-6 as Martinez recorded an interception on defense. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Righetti's Cooper Bagby runs with the ball after a reception during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game against Atascadero in Orcutt. Bagby sparked the Warriors with a 78-yard touchdown catch. The Warriors won 28-6. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Righetti's Elijah Swanson carries the ball during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game in Orcutt. The Warriors won 28-6. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Righetti's Ryan Boivin tries to fend off Atascadero's Diego Real during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game in Orcutt. Boivin had a touchdown run in the Warriors' 28-6 win. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Elias Martinez carries the ball during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game against Atascadero. The Warriors won 28-6 as Martinez recorded an interception on defense. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Cooper Bagby runs with the ball after a reception during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game against Atascadero in Orcutt. Bagby sparked the Warriors with a 78-yard touchdown catch. The Warriors won 28-6. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Elijah Swanson carries the ball during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game in Orcutt. The Warriors won 28-6. Righetti will host No. 6 Coalinga in the quarterfinals Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Elias Martinez carries the ball during Friday night's CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game in Orcutt.
Righetti still hasn't worked out all the kinks in its 10th game of the season, but the Warriors had more than enough to make it work Friday night.
Righetti rolled past Atascadero 28-6 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs, advancing to host Coalinga in the quarterfinals next week.
Righetti is the third seed in Division 5 despite its 2-8 record on the season. Atascadero, which was the No. 14 seed, ends its season with a 3-8 record.
Coalinga is the No. 6 seed. The Horned Toads improved to 6-3 with their 29-21 win over No. 11 Fresno McLane in its first round game.
Righetti had a pair of costly fumbles and just scored seven points in the first three quarters, but a 78-yard catch-and-run from senior Cooper Bagby provided the offensive spark the team needed in the second half.
Quarterback Abel McCormack made some timely throws, including two touchdown passes to Bagby, the 78-yarder with 10:32 left in the game and the first scoring strike to Bagby early in the second quarter.
"Cooper Bagby is a man," Righetti coach Tony Payne said. "He's been stepping up for us all year long. He's one of the main leaders on our team and he's one of the best athletes on the Central Coast. I cannot say enough about No. 6 Cooper Bagby."
Bagby also played most of the game at strong safety for the Warriors, breaking up a pass with a big hit over the middle while also making five tackles.
Righetti went up 7-0 on a 14-play, 79-yard drive capped by the three-yard touchdown pass from McCormack to Bagby with 9:11 left in the second quarter.
McCormack is filling in for Braden Claborn, who has started when healthy but is out for the season with a torn ACL.
"Abel has been running this offense since he was a freshman," Payne said. "This offensive line loves him, they would die for him. Abel is a McCormack, man. He plays hard and no matter the moment Abel is going to give you everything in his heart."
McCormack threw a three-yard touchdown after picking up a bobbled snap, rolling to his right and finding a wide open Bagby near the back of the end zone in the quarter. That capped a 14-play, 79-yard scoring drive.
But Atascadero shut the Warrior offense down until Bagby caught a short pass near the Atascadero sideline, then cut across the field and raced past everybody for a 78-yard scoring strike when the Warriors desperately needed it, doubling Righetti's lead with 10:32 left in the game.
Righetti then recovered an Atascadero fumble and turned that into a 10-yard Ryan Boivin touchdown. Luis Magaña scored on a 21-yard run to put the Warriors up 28-6 late in the game.
Atascadero's lone score came on a 47-yard run by quarterback Jarren Fischer. Righetti was able to use its backups on offense and defense for most of the fourth quarter.
Now the Warriors will take on the Horned Toads. Righetti earned the No. 3 seed in the division despite its 1-8 record going into the playoffs. Payne says his Warriors don't care about their record.
"We don't care about what anybody thinks, we ain't apologizing for nothing. We're going to play hard for our seniors and we're going to see how far we can take this thing," Payne said. "It feels great to taste victory, this is what they needed and I hope next week they're even hungrier."
Coming into Friday's game, Righetti's opponents went 50-32 on the season, with the Warriors going up against some stiff Mountain League competition that went 4-for-5 in playoff games this weekend.
Photos: Righetti hosts Atascadero in CIF Playoff game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.