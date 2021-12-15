About 50 people clapped and cheered Tuesday night as speakers urged the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District school board to become more proactive in the ongoing controversy surrounding basketball coach Walter Tyler.
“There’s been crickets” from the school board throughout the process, said speaker James Withrow, who added that the board should not allow parents to attempt to have a coach removed from his or her position.
“I personally hope Walter is here for 20 more years,” Withrow said.
The embattled high school coach submitted his resignation earlier this month, to be effective at the end of the season, after a group of parents filed a complaint earlier this year challenging his coaching methods, saying he used obscenities and bullied students in the program.
An investigation by high school administration earlier this year determined Tyler had used obscenities, but there was no reason to remove him from his position as head coach. That decision was then appealed to the Santa Ynez school board.
The school board could vote to remove Tyler before the end of the season at a meeting Jan. 14.
Sixteen people used the public comment period to speak Tuesday, all showing support for Tyler, a Lompoc native in his second season leading the Pirates boys basketball team. Board members do not respond to comments made during the public comment period per meeting protocol.
Some speakers held out hope that the relationship with Tyler and the school could be mended.
Rich Saferite, the announcer at Santa Ynez basketball games, told the board the parent group’s treatment of Tyler, the program's first Black head coach and the only Black head coach on campus, raises the question of racial bias.
"Are they bigots? I don't know them well, but you certainly put that reasonable question out there with Walter being our first African-American coach and he's off to the best start in his first two seasons that we've had here in 20 years," Saferite said.
"Walt, we want you to stay and we can not back down from this type of behavior," Saferite added.
Before the public comment session Tuesday night, Jose Juan Ibarra was elected board president in a 3-2 vote. Board member Stephen Luke nominated Loren Ollenburger for board president, though the motion didn't gather any support. Ollenburger and his wife Sarah have a son on the basketball team and are among the parents that have acted to have Tyler removed from his post.
Sarah Ollenburger denied that racism had any part in the parents' concerns in an email to the Times sent Dec. 6, in response to a story the Times published Dec. 2.
"Accusations of racism against me and the 11 families involved in this case are simply not true," Ollenburger wrote. "There is plenty of documentation, video and statements from players to prove that this complaint focused specifically on the qualifications of the coach, his treatment of his players and the negative culture he had created within the program, causing a number of players to quit the team."
In her email, Ollenburger noted that she has the experience to question Tyler's coaching abilities.
"I am very well qualified to point out what in my opinion are the basketball coach’s deficiencies," she wrote. "I played basketball in high school, have been a basketball coach for the last six years and come from a family of basketball savvy coaches and players. I can firmly say that I would not have filed a complaint unless I believed it was very much warranted."
One of the last people to speak at Tuesday's meeting was Santa Ynez senior Jacob Lee, a member of the varsity basketball team.
"I've never seen coach Walter act in an inappropriate way around this team, the parents or anybody," Lee said. "I have a number of friends that were seniors last year that also played on the team. I haven't heard from them about any inappropriate actions from Walter. He's been a really dedicated coach for the time that I've known him. He's encouraged us to build ourselves as young men and basketball players. He really holds all the players to the same standard and he really cares about us all as kids. He just wants the best for us and I appreciate him sticking around. I'd really like for him to stay as our coach."
The Pirates are 7-1 on the season and set to play at Carpinteria Cate Thursday night in another non-league game.
