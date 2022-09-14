The likelihood that Danny Duffy will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season has just about reached zero.

Duffy, who's been throwing on a rehab stint with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, was shut down this week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Duffy, a 2007 graduate of Cabrillo High School, was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline in 2021. Duffy was injured with a flexor tendon strain in his pitching elbow when the Dodgers traded for the left-hander, though the team hoped he'd be ready to pitch toward the end of the regular season and perhaps in the playoffs. But he didn't recover in time to pitch last year.

Duffy underwent offseason surgery and re-signed with the Dodgers as the club held out hope that the former Kansas City Royals ace could return at some point during the 2022 season, with him likely pitching out of the bullpen. Those hopes were dashed when Duffy's arm failed to recover adequately after multiple pitching appearances for the OKC Dodgers, Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate.

Duffy had been back on the mound since August. He got some work on the mound in the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League last month and made an appearance for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Dodgers' Single-A team, in late August. He struck out two in one inning on Aug. 26. Duffy then struck out all three batters he faced in an appearance with Oklahoma City on Aug. 31. On Sept. 3, he allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless outing with OKC.

The Dodgers were hoping he'd be back to the majors by the middle of September. On Sept. 6, though, Duffy allowed two hits, a walk and three runs in 2/3 of an inning with OKC. Duffy pitched again on Sept. 9 and allowed one hit in his inning of work and Duffy was then shut down on Sept. 12. In all, Duffy appeared in seven games for OKC, throwing 6 2/3 innings with a 5.40 ERA.

Duffy was drafted by the Royals in the the third round in 2007 by Kansas City. He went 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA in 234 games during his time with the Royals. He has 1,048 career strikeouts and won the 2015 World Series with Kansas City. Duffy was off to a hot start in 2021 with 4-3 record and a 2.51 ERA, before suffering the elbow injury.