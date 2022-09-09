There's plenty of area college football action set for Saturday.

Hancock College and Cal Poly will open their home slates then. Both teams will kick off at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hancock is set to host San Bernardino Valley College at its on-campus field in Santa Maria. About a half our north in San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly will host the University of San Diego in its home opener, with kickoff slated for 2:02 p.m.

Hancock hosts SBVC

A note to those attending Saturday's game at Hancock that cash will not be accepted at the ticketing gate on the day of the event. Fans can purchase their tickets prior to arrival at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing or can pay with a credit/debit card at the gate. Those that are not able to attend the game can watch the game online via the Bulldog Sports Network for free.

Hancock and SBVC will be meeting for the ninth time in program history. The Bulldogs hold the series lead 5-3 and have won four of the last five meetings. Last season, Hancock topped the Wolverines on the road 37-34 after Colton Theaker sent a 33-yard field goal attempt through the uprights with two seconds remaining on the clock.

Hancock started the 2022 season on the road at Santa Barbara City on Sept. 3, winning 21-10. San Bernardino lost to College of the Desert 37-20 last weekend.

Hancock allowed Santa Barbara to pick up 21 first downs in last week's win. Hancock had 13 first downs and only three through the air. They had seven first downs on the ground and three via penalty.

The Vaqueros out-gained the Bulldogs 339-311, though the Bulldogs averaged 5.5 yards per play while the Vaqueros averaged 5.1. SBCC had 253 yards through the air while the Bulldogs had just 143, though they only attempted 15 passes. Hancock out-rushed SBCC 168-86, with the Bulldogs averaging four yards a carry.

The Bulldogs did pick off three passes, a big factor in the outcome of the game.

Esekielu Storer, Hancock's starting quarterback, went 5 for 13 for 123 yards and a touchdown, a 63-yard strike to Jaleel Walker. Logan Mortensen, a freshman from Righetti, threw a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Raymond Paulo to put Hancock up 21-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Dior Kennedy had 12 carries for 83 yards and JP Luketo rushed 12 times for 75 yards and a score. Orcutt Academy graduate Alex Sutton had a 20-yard rush. Walker led Hancock with two catches for 105 yards. Former San Luis Obispo High standout Maximo Soltero also had a catch, as did Sutton and Isaiah Arline.

Syre' Lewis, Sidney Jefferies and Devin Guggia each had an interception. Jesse Garza and Paulo led Hancock with six tackles apiece.

Abraham Montero and Dylan Spiess each had a sack.

Lewis' interception set up the 63-yard scoring play to Walker before halftime.

Cal Poly takes on San Diego

Cal Poly (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), which plays 10 of the 11 opponents from the 2021 season again this fall and opened its 2022 football campaign with a 35-7 loss at Fresno State, plays its home opener Saturday afternoon, hosting San Diego (1-0, 0-0 Pioneer) inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium (cap.: 11,075).

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County and KRKC (1490 AM and 104.9 FM) in southern Monterey County with Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer (play-by-play) and Stephan Hodges (analyst) calling the action. The pregame show starts at 1:30 p.m. The game also will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Despite four offensive drives of 70 or more yards, Cal Poly fell to Central California rival Fresno State 35-7 on Sept. 1. The Mustangs cashed in on just one of the drives, a nine-yard pass from Jaden Jones to Bryson Allen early in the second quarter after Fresno State had jumped to a 21-0 lead. Cal Poly also produced drives of 84, 70 and 73 yards but was turned away each time.

“Our resiliency after being down 21-0 showed up everywhere,” said third-year Mustang head coach Beau Baldwin. “No one was planning on being down 21-0 that early and things don't always go as planned, but our resiliency — keeping calm, staying very focused and determined on our mindset — helped us get back into the game and not hang our heads.

“We fought back — it was almost 21-14 right before half — that said a lot about our guys,” Baldwin added. “I like how we moved the ball from the 10 to the 10 and we also did not turn the ball over once.”