Football: Pirates brimming with potential heading into fall season

2021 schedule: Santa Ynez Aug. 20: @Nipomo Aug. 27: vs. Fillmore Sept. 3: vs. Nordhoff Sept. 10: vs. Santa Maria Sept. 17: vs. Lompoc Oct. 1: @Cabrillo* Oct. 8: @Buena* Oct. 15: vs. Ventura* Oct. 22: @Channel Islands* Oct. 29: vs. San Marcos* All games at 7 p.m. * - Pacific View League games

Just about every high school football team is optimistic this time of year.

Everybody is unbeaten. Most coaches feel their teams have improved after lessons learned from the previous season.

In Santa Ynez, though, it's different.

There's plenty of optimism. Just about all of it is warranted.

The Pirates went 4-1 in the spring season and, though there are some key pieces to replace, Santa Ynez is seemingly loaded with talent in critical places and depth all around.

Cash & Canyon: McClurg twins poised for big senior seasons Yelling out 'McClurg!' at a Santa Ynez High School football practice can cause some confusion and turn a few heads.

Also, the Pirates are in a more balanced league and the updated playoff grouping system could, perhaps, benefit Santa Ynez after years of being left out.

"We have eight returning defensive starters and six or seven returning offensive starters," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said at a preseason practice. "The majority of our offensive line returns.

"We knew what we would have this summer, there are no big surprises. There have been a couple kids who have stepped up, but we knew what we were going to have."

The Pirates are set to kick off the season Friday with a non-league game against traditional season-opening opponent Nipomo.

Quarterback

That's one of the big pieces the Pirates need to replace. Bennett Redell started every game for the Pirates over the last three seasons. Over 25 starts, he threw for 3,078 yards and a school record 39 touchdowns. Redell threw 11 touchdowns in five games last spring, against just two interceptions.

Redell has graduated. That brings in junior Luke Gildred, who isn't exactly a newcomer. Gildred spent the spring season as Redell's backup and has been the junior varsity starter.

"We always knew he'd be the next guy in line, since he was a freshman," McClurg said of Gildred. "He was up with us during the pandemic, practicing with the varsity."

McClurg says Gildred is a "super-athletic kid. He's fast, very quick and has a really high football IQ. I think the kid eats, sleeps and breathes football. His arm strength has gotten way better over the last year."

Gildred threw six passes last spring, completing three for 16 yards.

Running back

All-Area: Santa Ynez' Logan Ast selected as Offensive Player of the Year Not too long after the 2019 football season ended, Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg started campaigning for Logan Ast.

Logan Ast, the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year in the spring, has graduated. Ast had a historic spring season, setting the school single-game rushing record with 327 yards and totaling over 1,100 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns in five games.

Cash McClurg, one of the head coach's two sons on the team, and Isaac Moran are going to handle the bulk of the rushing duties. Josh McClurg says Cole Swain will also have an opportunity to carry the ball.

"We could have a three-headed attack there," Josh McClurg said, noting that Nwar Samaan, Mikey Gills and Tanner Padfield will serve as the team's fullbacks.

"We could have six or seven running backs and they'll all rotate," Josh McClurg said.

"We've got big shoes to fill," Moran said of the Ast departure. "I feel our running backs take it as motivation to step up and play to the biggest level we can play to."

Wide receiver

Cam Prendergast is the biggest departure at receiver for the Pirates. He caught six touchdowns from Redell in the spring.

Canyon McClurg, Cash's twin brother, Tyler Gregg, Aidan Scott and Owen Hunt will play receiver. Dylan Peters could also be in the mix. Scott and Hunt both play tight end.

Offensive line

Nick Crandall, who's been a starter since his freshman year, is back on the offensive line at right tackle. Aiden Cintron is a returning junior who started as a sophomore. Emilio Figueroa is a standout returner who played center in the spring. Brandon Welby will play on the offensive line and at noseguard on defense.

"Then we have a bunch of young kids trying to figure out that fifth spot," McClurg said. "It could be Manny Perez, who is a senior. Chuy Rodriguez and Thomas Rodriguez are in the mix. We've got a lot of depth on the o-line."

Defensive line

McClurg said the Pirates return "our whole defensive line."

Scott, Welby, Crandall, Cintron and two juniors, Jose Gonzalez and Isaiah Castro, will be in the mix as well.

"Our D-line is looking really strong," Scott said. "We have a lot of returners. We have really good rotation players that have come up from JV. I think our defense overall is going to be really solid this year."

"It feels like this season is just a continuation of the spring season with a short little break," Welby said. "Our defensive line is strong, we work together and we've played together for so long. I definitely feels it's a strong point of our team"

Linebacker

The Pirates are strong at linebacker with Mikey Gills returning. Moran will also play at linebacker as will Hunt.

Gills will start at middle linebacker. Gills said he likes having the short turnaround between seasons.

"I preferred it because we got right back into things," he said. "I remembered all my defensive plays. The team was already together. We just had a quick break and now we're back at it."

Moran feels the same way.

"It's much easier to re-access that information that we learned in the spring," he said. "We already had it. We know our plays and everything."

Defensive backs

Cash McClurg returns to the Pirates at strong safety. Gregg will play free safety and Canyon McClurg, Leo Valencia and Nolan Oslin will play at cornerback.

"We return a lot of guys," Josh McClurg said.

Defense first

With a new quarterback and replacing Ast at running back, it feels as though Santa Ynez will lean on its defense, at least in the early part of the season.

"I'm excited defensively. I'm a defensive guy," Josh McClurg said. "I think we're way ahead of where we normally would be, but I'm guessing most teams feel that way since we just got done playing a couple months ago. But we have so many returners. Offensively, we're going to wait and see. We don't know how those guys are going to run the ball or how Luke is going to do. There are some question marks when the bullets start flying in a game."

Welcome to Pacific View League

The Pirates are in the new league formation with Cabrillo, San Marcos, Ventura, Ventura Buena and Oxnard Channel Islands. It's the first time in awhile that Santa Ynez is in a balanced league after years of the Los Padres League and Channel League. Santa Ynez is expected to move to the Central Section at some point in the near future.

"You've got to approach it like it's so unknown," McClurg said of the new league alignment. "It's six or seven weeks away before we play those guys. Look at a program like San Marcos, which is going to be completely different with a new head coach in Ralph Molina."