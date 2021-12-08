The Santa Ynez football team was well represented on the All-Pacific View League teams that were released after all the teams completed their seasons.

The Pirates finished second behind league champion Buena in the final league standings, but Santa Ynez earned six Player of the Year honors.

Buena's Jake Murphy, a senior running back, was named the PVL's Player of the Year. He rushed for 1,559 yards on 170 carries with 18 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who finished 10-4 and lost to Serrano 21-14 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 title game.

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred split the league's Offensive Player of the Year award with Buena quarterback Zane Carter. Both are juniors. Gildred threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He completed 52% of his passes and was the team's leading rusher with 428 yards and three touchdowns.

Santa Ynez senior linebacker Mikey Gills was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Gills led the Pirates with 127 total tackles. He also had eight tackles-for-loss.

Channel Islands senior Johnny Ramos was named the Offensive Back of the Year.

Three players split the league's Offensive Lineman of the Year award: Santa Ynez junior Nick Crandall, Buena senior LJ Chandler and Ventura junior Tobias Raymond.

Ventura's Colin Guenther was named the league's Receiver of the Year.

Santa Ynez senior Tanner Padfield was honored as the PVL's Linebacker of the Year and senior tackle Brandon Welby was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Santa Ynez senior Canyon McClurg split the Pacific View League Defensive Back of the Year award with Buena senior Manny Mendez.

First Team Offense

Six Santa Ynez players were named to the First Team All-League offense. Senior Emilio Figueroa is on the First Team offensive line along with Cabrillo's Josh Zent, who is a junior. Also on the First Team offensive line are Buena's Rudy Rios, Channel Islands' Michael Briones and San Marcos' Chris Garcia.

Santa Ynez senior Tyler Gregg and sophomore Daulton Beard are First Team receivers. They're joined by Buena's Freddy Martinez and Brandon Rice and Ventura's Tyler Woodworth.

Santa Ynez junior Isaac Moran and senior Cash McClurg are First Team running backs, joined by San Marcos' Andrew McCullough and Ventura's Esteban De Santiago.

The First Team kicker is Santa Ynez senior Leo Valencia. The First Team utility players are Channel Islands' Hector Navarro and San Marcos' Benji Rodriguez.

First Team Defense

Four Pirates on the First Team defense. Juniors Aidan Scott and Isaiah Castro lead the unit, along with Buena's Payton Hoff and Sonny Chantler, Channel Islands' Edwardo Trejo and Ventura's Jonathan Ocheltree.

Santa Ynez junior Cole Swain is a First Team linebacker. The rest of the First Team linebackers are Buena's Carson Russell, San Marcos' Owen Lauderdale and Ventura's Nick Thomas. Santa Ynez junior Nolan Oslin is a First Team defense back and he's joined by Buena's Jackson Geier, Cabrillo's Tanner Costa, Channel Islands' Fernando Fulgencio and Ventura's Colton Mohror.

Second Team

Santa Ynez junior Aidan Cintron is a Second Team offensive lineman and Owen Hunt is a Second Team receiver. Nwar Samaan, a senior fullback, is on the Second Team offense from Santa Ynez.

Santa Ynez junior Jose Gonzalez made the Second Team defensive line.

Honorable Mention

Cabrillo's Robert Rojas and Aidan Heath made the Honorable Mention team, along with Santa Ynez's AJ Saenz and Tomas Rodriguez.