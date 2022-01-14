The level of play for area offenses has continued to rise over the last few years, a trend that continued in 2021.

The area quarterbacks have helped lead the charge of an offensive production boom and Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross has been at the forefront of that wave.

Ross has been the Braves' starter since the first game of his freshman year and his junior season may have been his finest.

The junior threw for nearly 2,400 yards in 11 games, with 27 touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns. He completed 64% of his passes leading the Braves' high-powered offense against some of the top teams in the 805 area code, as the Braves played a Channel League schedule featuring the best programs in Santa Barbara and Oxnard.

Ross has been selected as the Times' All-Area Offensive Back of the Year, chosen by Times sports editor Joe Bailey. Ross was also named the Channel League's Offensive Back of the Year.

Ross already holds school records for touchdown passes and yards despite being a junior who had most of his sophomore season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. He's thrown for over 5,200 yards and 60 touchdowns in 25 career games.

Ross, at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, helped engineer the Central Coast's top offense. Lompoc scored 479 points in 11 games despite playing talented defenses. They needed those points, too, as Lompoc allowed 336 points last season.

Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. was named the All-Area MVP and receiver/defensive back Deville Dickerson was named the All-Purpose Player of the Year.

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Makai Sat, St. Joseph: The 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior anchored an offensive line that was dominant at times this past season as St. Joseph went 6-5 and 4-1 in the Mountain League to capture a share of the league title.

First Team

QB: Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande: Perrett completed 153 of 224 pass attempts (68%) for 2,188 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on the season. He also ran for 221 yards and five scores for the Eagles.

RB: Carter Vargas, St. Joseph: The sophomore broke out after sitting out during the transfer period and appears to be one of the more promising running back prospects in the area.

RB: Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande: Puga was named the Mountain League MVP after he totaled nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards in 10 games. He rushed 90 times for 673 yards and 10 scores while adding 36 catches for 396 yards and five more touchdowns. He also had a kick return touchdown and an interception return touchdown.

RB: Ryan Boivin, Righetti: Boivin helped Righetti capture the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship by rushing for six touchdowns in four playoff games.

Flex: Jacob Sanders, VCA: Sanders has been included on the All-Area First Team as a flex player. Eight-man players aren't always included in the Times' All-Area teams, but Sanders had a particularly spectacular season. In just eight games, Sanders rushed for 1,261 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging over 11 yards per carry. He added 200 yards on 11 receptions with three more touchdowns. He added over 800 yards in returns and finished with 29 total touchdowns and 184 points scored on the season.

OL: Santa Maria's Salomon Gomez, Righetti's Matthew Graack, Nipomo's Ben Cepeda, Santa Ynez's Nick Crandall and Arroyo Grande's Isaiah Chavez.

WR: Travis Royal, St. Joseph: Royal was the most consistent offensive player for a St. Joseph team that won a share of the Mountain League title.

WR: Damian Santos, Arroyo Grande: Santos, a junior, led Arroyo Grande in receiving with 41 catches for 749 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR: Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc: The junior had 33 catches for 520 yards and nine touchdowns for the Braves.

Utility: Nate Reese, Nipomo: Nipomo's quarterback threw for 759 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions while rushing 96 times for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had three catches for 92 yards and a score on the season. He averaged 170 all-purpose yards per game this season.

Kicker: Leo Valencia, Santa Ynez: He had 19 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs this year. He went 30 for 34 on PATs and 11 for 13 on field goal tries with a long of 45.

Second Team

Luke Gildred is the Second Team quarterback after leading a Santa Ynez offense in passing and rushing. Gildred threw for 1,535 yards in 10 games with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing over 52% of his passes. He also rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns to lead Santa Ynez, which finished 8-3 on the year.

The Second Team running backs are Righetti's Elijah Swanson and Santa Ynez' Isaac Moran.

The Second Team offensive line features Josh Zent of Cabrillo, Eric Lopez from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria's Larry Vea Jr., Aaron Guggia, from St. Joseph, Roman Cavazos of Nipomo and Santa Ynez' Emilio Figueroa.

The receivers are Nipomo's Nick Milton, Santa Maria's Nick Martinez, Lompoc's Nelson Maldonado and Santa Ynez sophomore Daulton Beard. The tight end is Max Wulff of Arroyo Grande. Cabrillo quarterback Tanner Costa is the Second Team utility player and William Dawes of Arroyo Grande is the Second Team kicker.

The Times' All-Area Teams are made by sports editor Joe Bailey and include football teams from Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande