Allan Hancock College running back Maurice Smith has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Western New Mexico University next season.
"I chose Western New Mexico because I feel like their program is a place where I can grow," Smith said. "I also feel like they will put me in a position to achieve my own goals and personal milestones."
Smith spent two seasons in a Bulldogs uniform after competing during the 2019 and 2021 campaigns. The Georgia native was a leader on the ground for the AHC squad last fall with a total of 432 rushing yards (54/game) and five touchdowns through eight games. Smith was tabbed as a First Team All-League selection in the SCFA National Northern League at the conclusion of his sophomore season. As a freshman, he averaged 49.4 yards per game and totaled 543 yards on the season en route to 14 touchdowns through 11 contests.
"My time at AHC helped prepare me for success at the next level by providing plenty of guidance to help me navigate through my time there," Smith added. "I learned that I needed to take control of my responsibilities. This helped me prioritize what I needed to do in order to be successful, both on and off the field."
Western New Mexico, located in Silver City, is a Division II member of the NCAA and competes in the Lone Star Conference.