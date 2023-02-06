Righetti girls soccer team senior forward Raquel Schmid and Hancock College baseball team freshman center fielder Gavin Long both had an uber-productive week last week.

As a result, Schmid is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week and Long is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week. The pair were honored during the NSBCART's weekly meeting, Monday at Giavanni's.

Schmid scored seven goals combined as the Warriors went 2-1 on the week and clinched the Ocean League championship. Righetti tied 1-1 on the road at Templeton Monday, then rolled to one-sided wins Wednesday and Friday. Schmid scored in each game, once on Monday and once Wednesday before she broke loose for five goals Friday night.

Lompoc took care of the rest for the Warriors, with a 1-0 upset of second-place Morro Bay Friday that clinched the league title for Righetti. What once shaped up as Righetti's biggest game of the year, at home against Morro Bay Tuesday night at 6 p.m., is now anti-climactic as far as the Ocean League race goes.

Though the Hancock baseball team (4-1) took its first loss of the young season, 8-3 Saturday to College of the Canyons at home, Long, a Righetti graduate, went a combined 7-for-13 with five RBIs as Hancock went 2-1 on the week.

The Bulldogs beat Long Beach City College 9-0 Tuesday and Rio Hondo 9-3 Thursday before falling to Canyons Saturday. Long is batting .652 (15-for-23) with three doubles, three triples and six RBIs on the season.

Here is a list of the attendees at the NSBCART meeting Monday.

Hancock College

Long, along with assistant baseball coach Nik Cardinal.

Pioneer Valley

Athletic director Anthony Morales, girls wrestling team assistant coach Tori Lyons, and wrestlers Brianna Benitez, Dalila Elenes and Yari Jimenez from the squad that successfully defended its CCAA championship last week; Kahlia Melton from the girls basketball team, Jace Gomez from the boys basketball team and Luis Cortes from the boys soccer team.

Righetti

Girls basketball team co-coach Natalie Gruspe and team members Tori Salazar and Martha Durazo, and girls soccer team members Schmid, Keely Camacho and Regina Reyes.

Santa Ynez

Athletic director Ashley Coelho, girls wrestling coach Chantalle Castellanos, and girls wrestling team members Hailee Taylor, Malia Ortiz and Kylie Franson.

Valley Christian Academy

Girls basketball coach Randy Sanford, assistant coach Kelly Mikkelson, and team members Elle Mason, Katelyn Mikkelson, Sami Walker, Maggie Moore and Liz Kerley.

Lompoc

Faye Fedrick from the girls wrestling team, Oliver Cruz Rivera from the boys wrestling team, and girls soccer team members Lauren Jansen and Ruby Mares, along with boys basketball team members Nikao Taylor and Jordyn Cacopardo.

Orcutt Academy

Athletic director Bridgette DePalma, along with girls basketball team members Lylah Garcia, Ashley Barrientos and Elizabeth Johnson.

St. Joseph

Girls basketeball coach Kristina Santiago, along with team members Kai Oani, Maggie Perez, Avary Cain and Kaylee Palm.