The St. Joseph defense carried the day, or rather the evening, Tuesday night.
The reigning CIF Central Section Division 3 champion rarely let reigning Central Section Division 2 champion Nipomo get any rhythm on offense, and host St. Joseph came away with a 61-30 win in a big Mountain League game at its Hofschulte Gym.
The Knights moved to 13-3, 3-0. The Titans are 18-3, 4-1. St. Joseph pulled away after Gifti Tefera took a good pass from Avary Cain and made a layup to put the Knights ahead for good, 8-6 at the 3:49 mark of the first quarter.
Nipomo came in with the No. 3 Central Section power ranking. St. Joseph came in at No. 4. Clovis West and Bakersfield were 1-2.
St. Joseph beat Bakersfield 49-36 earlier this season and Tuesday night the Knights throttled an offense that had scored in the 70s six times and the 60s a dozen times.
Cain, a sophomore guard, led the scoring Tuesday night with 19 points.
“(Nipomo is) a really good team, and we’re all friends,” said Cain. “I’ve played club ball with all their players for six years.”
Meanwhile, from Nipomo’s standpoint, Kai Oani, a 5-foot-3 sophomore St. Joseph guard, was a constant pain.
Oani constantly harassed Nipomo’s ball handlers, and the Titans’ offense often looked rushed.
Makennah Simonson, Nipomo’s standout junior point guard, scored Nipomo’s first six points. She finished with 10 and wound up as Nipomo’s leading scorer.
Oani said since the Knights were familiar with the Titans, they were who the Knights thought they would be on offense.
“We figured Makennah would try to drive the lane a lot,” said Oani. That’s what happened.
Andrea Stajic quarterbacked the Knights offense effectively, and she gave Cain scoring support. Stajic finished with 11 points.
Oani came down awkwardly on her left leg as the Knights were working the ball at the 5:51 mark of the third quarter and had to come out.
The Titans went on a 10-0 run after Oani went out, cutting their deficit to 36-23. Oani came back in at the 3:20 mark of the third, looked fine physically and ended the Nipomo run when she nailed a 3-pointer from the right side about a minute later. Oani finished with eight points.
Nipomo center Honalee Kennedy, giving up several inches, held her own against 6-3 St. Joseph junior Candace Kpetikou, but Kpetikou was a force on defense. She blocked consecutive Kennedy shots in quick succession at one point.
No opponent has scored more than 59 points against the Knights and, “If we’re going to go a long way in the playoffs, we know it’s going to have to be defense that pulls us through,” said Oani.
After Simonson, Kacie Slover was Nipomo’s next highest scorer with seven points.
Both teams have a league game coming up. Nipomo plays at Arroyo Grande at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. St. Joseph will host Righetti in a 6:30 p.m. game Friday night.
Orcutt Academy 63, Paso Robles 37
Khaelii Robertson had 16 points as Melia Hinojos added 14 for the Spartans. Chyanna Tell and Giselle Calderon each had 11 points. The Spartans play at Righetti Saturday at 4 p.m.
VCA 45, Coastal Christian 23
Linday Mikkelson played her first game since injuring an ankle in the season opener. She had 10 points and Jenna Mason also scored 10. Hannah McCoy had nine points and Miley DeBernardi had eight.
The Lions are 7-2 on the season and 4-0 in the Coastal Valley League.
Morro Bay 48, Templeton 29
The Pirates improved to 13-7 on the season and (7-1) in the Ocean League. Their next game is at home against Santa Maria on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Lompoc 65, Santa Ynez 25
Lompoc senior Mallory Branum scored 34 points while also grabbing eight rebounds and recording five steals in the win over Santa Ynez.
Haylee Zavala had 12 points and five rebounds for Lompoc and Cierra Bailey added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Santa Maria 60, Atascadero 52
The Saints moved to 14-8 overall and 4-4 in Ocean League play with a win on senior night.
Paula Juarez had another stellar performance with 20 points. Yvette Lopez had nine, Madi Garrity added eight points and 10 rebounds and Cinthia Martinez and Yuridia Ramos both chipped in six points.
Boys basketball
Arroyo Grande 66, Righetti 58
The Eagles fended off the Warriors in a Mountain League game Tuesday night.
The Warriors rained in 14 3-pointers but it wasn't enough as JT Trigueros led the Warriors 17 points as Angel Durazo added 15 and Terry Butler had 14.
Righetti is back in action Friday when the Warriors host St. Joseph in a Mountain League game at 6:30 p.m.
VCA 74, Coastal Christian 45
The Lions rolled in a pivotal Coast Valley League game against the Conquerors.
The Lions led 32-16 at halftime as they limited one of the area's top scorers, Luke Olmstead, well below his season average of 32 points. Seth Walker held Olmstead to seven points in the first half and the Lions built a 53-26 lead after three quarters.
Gavin Edick led VCA with 25 points and Jacob Sanders had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Walker had 15 points and Sean Swain added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Olmstead scored 21 points with nine coming in the fourth quarter.
VCA is now 10-4 overall and 6-0 in the Coast Valley League.
Lompoc 55, Santa Ynez 44
Landon Lassahn led the way for Santa Ynez with 16 points and Caleb Cassidy added 10 . The Pirates play Santa Barbara next Thursday night.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 2, Mission Prep 1
The Knights moved to 4-1 in the Ocean League with a road win Tuesday.
Cole Richardson and Colin Reynolds each scored for St. Joseph.
Women's basketball
Bulldogs suffer conference loss at Ventura
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball team lost on the road against Ventura College 88-57 on Monday in the first Western State Conference loss of the season.
Teams exchanged baskets in the opening minutes of action, but a 7-2 run in favor of the hosts built a cushion that Ventura was able to ride through to the end of regulation. Hancock finished with a 44.7 percent mark from the field, but the Pirates (8-10, 3-1 WSC) put the game away with a red-hot 66.7 shooting percentage from distance. Ventura also finished the night with a 31-23 advantage on the boards while both teams committed nine turnovers each.
The Bulldogs (9-8, 1-1 WSC) were led by Alexandria Paquet after a 20-point performance and a team-leading mark of six rebounds. Jayci Bayne also finished in double figures after pouring in 19 points. Carlissa Solorio registered a team-high of three assists while also tacking on eight points and four rebounds.
Coach Cary Nerelli's squad is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday with a trip to LA Pierce.
