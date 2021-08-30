The Santa Ynez girls golf team edged St. Joseph 274-286 Monday afternoon at The Alisal.
Senior Emily Ruiz was the medalist with a score of 48 to lead the Pirates to the non-league win.
Mackenzie Phelan (51), Alison Swanitz (57), Sierra Freedman (58) and Addison West (60) were the other scoring golfers for the Pirates.
St. Joseph was led by Kaitlyn Nunez, who shot a 49. Macie Taylor (51),
Danielle Morroquin (61), Emily Ramirez (63) and AnnaLyce Chavez (63) were the other scoring golfers for the Knights.
Dos Pueblos 257, Righetti 261
Grace Minetti had a stellar day on the course with a score of 44 on the par-35 nine at Rancho Maria, though Dos Pueblos did enough to earn the win in the team scoring.
Minetti was the medalist. Jacquelyn Reynoso shot 47 for the Warriors while Kira Kase carded a 50 and Zetta Bo Espinola finished with a score of 59. Cortlynn Sousa shot 61.
Sagarika Manian shot 46 to lead the Chargers, while Chelsi Ramirez carded a 47.
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 10, Santa Ynez 8
MJ Lundberg swept at No. 1 singles for the Knights, winning 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0 as Mia Parker also swept three sets for St. Joseph.
Remy Waldron won two singles sets for the Knights.
Bailey Breault and Alina Mordes and Olivia Brault and Evelyn Hernandez each won a doubles point for St. Joseph. Morea Narreto won a singles point for the Pirates.
Sophia Curti and Isabella Curti swept at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez and Allie Linane and Lily Maza swept at No. 2 doubles for Santa Ynez. Natalie O'Shaughnessy and Paige Halme won a doubles point for Santa Ynez.
