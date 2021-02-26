Hancock basketball teams hold scrimmages, prepare for March 5 season openers

The call by one of the referees may have been worthy of question, but just to be sure, Hancock men's basketball coach Tyson Aye took the opportunity to get his money's worth.

"It's been a year, I've got to yell at somebody," Aye joked from his sideline.

And with that, it finally felt like competitive basketball was returning to Northern Santa Barbara County.

Aye was playfully barking at one of the referees while Hancock women's coach Cary Nerelli made the rounds at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium as the Bulldogs basketball programs held their intra-squad scrimmages.

"For these guys to play, I don't even know what word I could use to describe that feeling of how important this is to them," Aye said of his team's scrimmage Friday night. "We have six third-year sophomores who can't come back next year if they wanted to. They have to transfer out. They need this season to get the film and to be seen so they can transfer on. I'm just happy for them, they've waited a year and some of them have waited two years to play."

Nerelli said: "The girls have been so patient and have worked so hard with no guarantees. Our key words this year have been flexibility and fluidity, so it's exciting to be back on the court and see the possibility of a game next week."

The Bulldogs are preparing to start their 2021 season on Friday, March 5 with a doubleheader against Cuesta. No fans will be allowed inside the arena for any home games this year.

Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing said the school is live-streaming all their home games for men's and women's basketball on the school's athletic website. Some of the road games will also be streamed online.