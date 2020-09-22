Hancock College athletes get back on the grind

After what Hancock College Athletic Director Kim Ensing described as a time consuming, painstakingly careful process, Hancock student-athletes have resumed on-campus workouts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before they can begin (workouts), athletes have to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and get a temperature check,” Ensing said.

“Then our COVID-19 screening team, which screens every coach and athlete, gives out wristbands upon the coaches and athletes clearing screening. This is so people can keep track of who’s who before they go to their respective pods."

Ensing said, “All activities are outside, coaches monitor the distancing in each pod and no one is using any equipment as of yet. This is all in accordance with state and county guidance where it pertains to higher education and athletics.”

The on-campus workouts are the first for Hancock teams since the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) halted its spring sports last March because of the pandemic.

The CCCAA granted spring sports athletes in its member schools an extra season of eligibility providing the athletes were in good standing with their respective teams before the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season was cancelled.

Ensing said athletes in all sports -- the athletic director said that Hancock will field a squad in all of the 10 sports it did for the 2019-20 school year -- have begun workouts in tightly regulated workout pods.

“We started with six athletes in a pod twice a week,” she said.