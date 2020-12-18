You are the owner of this article.
Hancock College opts in to spring sports season, hoping to play in early 2021
top story

Hancock College is planning to play sports in early 2021.

Though the Bulldogs, and athletic director Kim Ensing, aren't quite sure if they'll have opponents to play or what a spring 2021 season will actually look like.

Ensing said Hancock College's board voted to opt in to a spring sports season that faces a mountain of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Clearly, as the pandemic rages across the state, the situation is entirely fluid. 

"Our board has supported us by opting in to the season," Ensing said, noting she doesn't know, for instance, what a football season would look like mainly because she doesn't know which of their opponents will opt in. 

"We don't know how many football programs are in yet," Ensing added. "Many football schools are not going to compete in the current framework because there's a feeling that playing a spring football season provides a very short turnaround for playing fall football."

The deadline for California community colleges to opt in to the 2021 spring season was Friday. The California Community College Athletic Association is meeting Monday and may provide an update as early as Tuesday on how many schools are hoping to play in the spring.

"Some schools are opting out for various reasons, whether they don't have the appropriate safety protocols in place or haven't figured out how to perform COVID testing," Ensing said. "We have a solid plan in place, but we're aware that many schools on the current schedule are opting out."

Hancock College is scheduled to start 'Spring 1' season sports as early as February.

Ensing said the schedules her department has created could evaporate if not enough schools are opting in to a season.

The Hancock College decision is in contrast to what Santa Barbara City College has decided. The Vaqueros announced earlier this month that they have opted out of a spring 2021 season, due to concerns related to COVID-19. Hancock and SBCC are conference rivals in most sports.

SBCC's decision means 10 sports teams that typically play in the fall, but have been pushed to the spring due to the pandemic, will not compete at all in the 2020-21 school year. Those 10 sports are football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, women's water polo, women's golf, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Santa Barbara City College will be opting out of competition," school president Utpal K. Goswami said in a press release. "We are faced with continuously changing conditions and restrictions that post a significant challenge for our athletic teams."

"Although we'll be opting out of competition, we're still planning on holding our classes and practices as the state and county will allow," athletic director Rocco Constantino added.

The deadline to decide whether late spring sports will be played is Feb. 26.

Hancock College has had a robust conditioning program amid the pandemic, with cohorts of student-athletes training outdoors on campus with enhanced safety protocols in place. 

"We had a good chance to implement preliminary testing protocols and were ready to bring them back in the spring," Ensing added.

Hancock will not field a women's volleyball team in the spring season, though that's not related to the pandemic, Ensing said. Turnout for that program has been inconsistent over the years. 

"Our message is this: We're going to take it a day at a time, just like we have been for the last six months," Ensing said. "The plan now might change tomorrow. We are 100% committed to supporting our student-athletes and getting them back on the field as soon as we are able to do so safely.

"I don't think I would use the words 'back to normal' any time soon."

Ensing did say she liked how her coaches and staff members have handled all the curveballs thrown their way.

"Our coaches have done a tremendous job pivoting in these circumstances. Our athletic trainers have gone above and beyond to oversee and implement all the safety protocols we've had to implement," she said. 

