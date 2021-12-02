The Allan Hancock College football program had 13 student-athletes earn All-National North League honors, announced by the SCFA this weekend.

Max Stineman, Maurice Smith, Christian Erickson and Mike McCoy led the way for the offense after collecting First Team All-League recognition. Stineman, Erickson and McCoy are local high school products. Stineman, the Santa Maria Times' 2021 spring season All-Area MVP, is from St. Joseph High School and McCoy, a Times' Player of the Decade finalist, is from Santa Ynez High. Erickson graduated from Paso Robles in 2017 and initially joined the Sacramento State program before winding up at Hancock.

Stineman, an offensive lineman, saw action in nine games this season as a pillar for the Bulldogs' front line. Smith finished the season with a total of 432 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Erickson, another running back, posted 186 rushing yards and notched two touchdowns with limited action after an injury.

McCoy rounded out the top offensive honorees while being recognized as a utility player after spending time as a receiver and a quarterback this season. He finished the season with a total of 348 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, 140 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns.

John Sniffen, Andrew Lauritzen, LJ Vongsy, Ronald Fuselier and Colton Theaker headlined the defensive effort as First Team selections.

Sniffen, a sophomore defensive end, registered 40 tackles and finished the season ranked fourth in the state with 7.5 sacks. Lauritzen, a freshman defensive end, tallied 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks after nine games of action.

Vongsy, a sophomore linebacker, closed out his AHC career with 46 tackles and one sack while Fuselier totaled 40 tackles and three interceptions as a cornerback.

Theaker, an Arroyo Grande High grad and transfer from Cal Poly, made 21 of 22 PATs and 8-of-18 field goal attempts en route to scoring 45 points for the Bulldogs. He also totaled 1,622 punting yards while placing 19 of his 39 attempts inside of the 20-yard line. Theaker's longest made field goal this season was a 50-yard kick in the final game at Long Beach.

Offensively, Benito Rivas and Joey Garza, a Nipomo High grad, collected Second Team All-League nods. Both saw action in nine games this season and served crucial roles for the offensive effort during league play.

Jesse Garza, another Nipomo grad, and Jaquez McWilliams rounded out the list of honorees as Second Team All-League selection on the defensive side. Garza tallied 40 tackles and one interception while McWilliams recorded 41 tackles and three interceptions on the season.

Women's basketball

The Bulldogs' annual Toys for Tots Tournament tipped off Thursday night as they hosted Orange Coast in the opener.

The tournament runs through Saturday. Fans who would like to attend games at Hancock need to provide proof of vaccination or results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Spectators will also be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, while in the facility except when actively eating or drinking. Fans are also encouraged to distance where and when possible.

Tickets will be available for purchase throughout the season at athletics.hancockcollege.edu/ticketing.

Girls soccer

Santa Maria 1, San Luis Obispo 0

The Saints scored a big non-league win over perennial power San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, improving to 3-1-2 on the season.

The Saints play at Righetti on Monday at 6 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake 3, Santa Ynez 2

The Pirates traveled to face the defending CIF Southern Section Division I champion in Studio City on Wednesday and lost a tough one.

Harvard Westlake, one of the top teams in the nation, came out as the aggressor early in the game pressing hard into the Pirate half. Pirate goalkeeper, Brookelynn Fletcher, thwarted away several Wolverine attacks for most of the first half while the Pirates struggled to find a rhythm offensively. In the 34th minute, the Wolverines were able to capitalize on a counterattack and put away a goal ending the first half up 1-0.

The Pirates (1-2-1) came out in the second half a different team. With Fletcher still making saves, senior midfielder Amelia Villa took command of the midfield and organized several quality chances on the HW goal. Receiving the ball from senior center defender Georgia Jensen, Villa was able to dribble past three HW defenders and thread a critical gap in the HW backfield. Neta Ofiaeli hit a low 25-yard shot that slipped past the HW goalkeeper and into the net to bring the score to 2-1 in the 61st minute

HW kept their pressure up making run after run into Pirate territory, and despite defending by Brooklyn Ricci, Jensen, Lauren Chirgwin and Rylee Fox, they were able to put a bouncing ball in the net in the 66th.

After stepping up into a battle for the ball in the midfield, sophomore Charlotte Lewis took the ball and dribbled towards the right side of the field. With an off-balance shot from her left foot, Lewis hit a high line drive to the goal from 30 yards out that curved down and through HW goalkeeper's legs and into the goal in the 70th minute to make the score 3-2.

Boys soccer

Pioneer Valley 1, Nipomo 0

Isaac Morales scored the game's only goal on a penalty kick for the Panthers.

Saints start 3-0

The Santa Maria boys soccer team is 3-0, with a 3-0 win over Lompoc on Nov. 16, a 2-1 victory over Atascadero on Nov. 23 and a 3-1 win over Santa Ynez Nov. 30.

The Saints are set to play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at home against Bakersfield Golden Valley.

Girls water polo

Rio Mesa 12, Santa Ynez 8

Lily Mazza had seven assists for the Pirates while Hannah Allen and Cierra Cloud each scored two goals. Sydney Gills led the Pirates with four goals, though the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season.