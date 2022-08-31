The first full year of the Seth Damron era at Hancock College went fairly well.

Damron took over the football program in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, way back in late 2020.

Hancock didn't play a game at all that year, missing out on the entire 2020 fall season due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs returned to the field in 2021 and went 5-5. (They went 5-4 on the field but forfeited the game against Mt. San Antonio College due to COVID-19 protocols).

The Bulldogs nearly knocked off Southern California heavyweight and National Northern League foe Ventura College last season, falling 35-34. They scored a convincing 13-0 win over Bakersfield College and started the season with three straight wins, beating Santa Barbara 17-14 in overtime, San Bernardino Valley 37-34 and Cerritos 15-6.

The 2022 season is scheduled to kick off Saturday with the 1 p.m. game at Santa Barbara City College. The Bulldogs open their home slate on Sept. 10 against San Bernardino Valley at 2 p.m.

What happened in 2021?

"It was a real challenge in a number of ways," Damron said when asked about last season. "COVID was really present, we had to deal with a lot of protocols. It was almost impossible to game plan with that. We would go through an entire week and we'd get results back Friday and there'd be a trickle-down effect from that. We had to be really simple both offensively and defensively because personnel-wise we didn't know what we would have."

Damron also said the number of injuries his players suffered during the 2021 season was something he'd never seen before.

"It was the biggest injury bug that I've been a part of as both a coach or a player," Damron said. "We were on our fifth quarterback by the eighth game. That was just the tip of the iceberg. It was unbelievable how many injuries we dealt with. And we only had 12 sophomores. It was pretty much all freshmen.

"Combine all that and it was a very difficult year."

Damron said not playing in 2020 may have played a part in so many players suffering injuries last year, along with the fact that the team had so many freshmen playing. Damron said the experience of the 2021 season has put the Bulldogs in a better position this year as they have 60 returning players.

What's in store for '22?

Damron has the typical feelings about the upcoming season most coaches have this time of year.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," he said. "Every year you're excited about some things while you're also nervous about some others. I think this year is no different."

Damron said the Bulldogs are "definitely improved" compared to this time last year. He's also curious to see how strong the conference will be this year.

"Having sophomores is a world of difference," Damron said. "We had a really good offseason, a really good year of recruiting and we're a lot more talented. We're just better, it's just a matter of how much all the other teams have improved."

The Bulldogs have about 120 players in the program at the start of the season. They had 37 healthy players when the 2021 season ended.

Offense stays the same

Hancock is known for its old school rushing attack and that won't change any time soon.

The Bulldogs are expecting to start Esekielu Storer at quarterback after he gained extensive playing time last year. There is a local product pushing for playing time, though, as Righetti High grad Logan Mortensen had joined the program.

Storer completed 50 of 92 passes for 681 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

"He's the frontrunner at this point. He has improved dramatically from last year," Damron said of Strorer. "Hot on his heels is Logan Mortensen, the Righetti kid. He's back and we're really excited about what he's doing."

Former Santa Maria High quarterback Dominique Garrett, a 2015 grad, has also joined the program.

Jack Clavel and Jarom Kuaea have also been taking snaps at quarterback. Hancock's offense is powered by its line and the running game, of course.

"Hancock is Hancock tough and that will never change," Damron said. "We are going to establish the run and we're really excited about our offensive line this year."

Harry Wilson, Chase Richards, Gilbert Partida and Leonard Brooks are leaders on the offensive line.

Damron said his tight end group is also "really, really special."

Damron said four-year college coaches should all keep an eye on Raymond Paulo, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Pago Pago, American Samoa.

"He'll be a top-tier Division I guy," Damron said of Paulo. "If he stays healthy, he might be an All-American. He's that good. His ability to catch the ball is special."

Joey Garza, from Nipomo, and former 8-man football star Alex Sutton, from Orcutt Academy will also play some tight end, though they're known more for their blocking skills. Jenaris Clay rounds out the impressive tight end group for the 'Dogs.

"In our offense, you've got to be kinda crazy to play fullback or tight end," Joey Garza said. "You're constantly hitting linebackers and linemen. It's full-on sprinting at them and hitting them. Then, every once in a while, you get to catch a pass and, man, it's so worth it."

Damron says Jaleel Walker, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Arizona, is the team's top receiver.

"He's another guy that should play Division I ball," Damron said.

The Bulldogs lose their top three rushers from a year ago as Maurice Smith, Zidane Thomas an Christian Erickson were all sophomores last year. Dior Kennedy and BJ Jordan are the top returners on the roster.

Former head coach Kris Dutra is helping coach the offense along with former Righetti coach Ed Herrmann. Damron coaches the offensive line along with Joe Parker.

Defense

Hancock loses a big piece on defense as All-American John Sniffen is now playing at Fresno State.

There's a local flavor at linebacker with Devin Guggia (St. Joseph), Jordan Fields (Righetti) and Jesse Garza (Nipomo) all set to start.

"Those are three good players for us," Damron said.

Jesse Garza, Joey's younger brother, plays middle linebacker.

"I love that position," Jesse Garza said. "You're the quarterback of the defense. You make calls, make checks. I try to be a leader in everything I do and I strive to lead my defense. If we don't do well as a defense, that's on my shoulders."

Garza says of his fellow linebackers: "Jordan has so much talent. He's such a big, strong, fast dude. He's grown a lot since last year. I'm excited for him at Will (linebacker) and Devin, the dude is so good. When I first met him, I wasn't expecting much but the things he did last year and what he's doing this year, I'm excited for him. He's going to have a great season."

Andrew Lauritzen is one of the top returning defensive linemen for DL coach George Heather. Menace Pase is also going to be counted on to perform on the line. Damron added that local product Dylan Spiess, from St. Joseph has been solid in camp.

"He'll be a dang good defensive end for us this year," Damron said. "That's a deep, deep position. We should be really solid on defense. We need to focus on coaching them up and building that depth within the program."

Vic Garnes and Ronald Fuselier are two of the team's top defensive backs.

Robbie Fukuhara is the defensive coordinator and George Heather coaches the defensive line. Don Cross is coaching the defensive backs.

What about kicker?

Damron said the biggest loss from a personnel perspective is Colton Theaker, who handled the team's punting, place kicking and kickoff duties last year. Theaker, an Arroyo Grande grad, is now at Washington State.

Hector Gil is the kickers coach and Dan Atencio works with the specialists.

Damron said Ray Seabury, from Hawaii, and William Dawes, from Arroyo Grande, are working on filling in for Theaker.