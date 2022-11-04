Tickets for Saturday's game Cash will not be accepted at the ticketing gate on the day of the event. Fans can purchase their tickets prior to arrival at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing or can pay with a credit/debit card at the gate.

The Hancock College football team will try to bounce back from a wrenching loss on the road the week before when it faces Long Beach in a Northern League game at Hancock Saturday.

Kickoff time is set for 1 p.m. The game will mark Hancock's Sophomore Day and is the final home game of the year for the Bulldogs. The Vikings are 5-3, 2-1 coming in. The Bulldogs are 3-5, 1-2 and will try to snap a two-game losing streak.

Hancock scored 21 unanswered points after trailing 23-10 in the third quarter at Ventura last week. The Pirates snatched the win by scoring twice in the last 2:23, including the winning touchdown with 25 seconds left.

The Bulldogs come into this one with a re-vitalized run game. The Hancock rushing attack had looked uncharacteristically average most of the year but has clicked in Northern League games.

The Hancock run game crunched along at Ventura, with 319 yards and three scores on 57 rushes. Sophomore Latrell Brown ran for a game high 115 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman John Allen ran for 98 yards and a score.

Brown has taken the team season rushing lead that sophomore Dior Kennedy held most of the year. Brown has 311 yards on the year to 298 for Kennedy.

Both have rushed for three touchdowns, but Brown averages 5.7 yards a carry to 3.3 for Kennedy. The Bulldogs have been able to spring Brown outside for some big gains lately. Most of Kennedy's rushes have been between the tackles.

Johnathan Watson is the Long Beach rushing leader, and he delivered for the Vikings in their 23-17 Northern league win against Bakersfield last week. Watson ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He averages 107.5 yards a game rushing and has six rushing touchdowns this year.

A pair of freshmen, Will Madonna and Oeanu Campbell-Caldwell, have split time at quarterback most of the year for the Vikings, but only Madonna played Saturday.

Madonna had a good game, connecting on 29 of his 42 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception.

Sophomore Esekielu Storer, the Hancock starter at quarterback until he got hurt in the fourth Bulldogs game of the season, split time with freshman Jackson Clavel after returning for Hancock's Oct.22 home game against College of the Canyons.

Storer did a solo at quarterback last week. He was solid again, completing 12 of his 18 passes for 129 yards. Storer did not throw a touchdown pass or an interception.

For the year, Storer is 57-for-97 passing, with seven touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Jaleel Walker has been his favorite target. Walker has 39 receptions, five for touchdowns, on the year and averages 70 yards a game in reception yardage.

Hancock fullback Raymond Paulo averages exactly three receptions a game, second-most on the team. He has 366 yards in receptions and four touchdown catches.

Long Beach has a trio of particularly productive receivers, Trennel Ridgely, Ashun Renil Brown and Kyle Miller. The three combine for nearly 160 yards in receptions a game, and Miller pulled in 11 passes for 116 yards last week.

Both teams have a good kick return man. Ridgely, on 15 returns, averages 24.4 yards a kick return for the Vikings. Jordan Smith has returned 11 kickoffs for an average of 21.1 yards for the Bulldogs.

Linebackers Jesse Garza and Jordan Fields, along with lineman Andrew Lauritzen and defensive back Vic Garnes, have been Hancock's leaders on defense much of the year. Meanwhile, Long Beach defensive end Corey Martin has 19 tackles, including 9.5 sacks, for yardage loss.

Those that are not able to attend the game can watch the game online via the Bulldog Sports Network for free.